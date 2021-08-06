The dream job! Jesse McCartney had the time of his life while working on Summerland, the WB’s drama that aired from 2004 to 2005. The series followed Ava Gregory (Lori Loughlin), a designer who takes in her niece and nephews after the death of their parents. Kay Panabaker, Taylor Cole, Merrin Dungey, Shawn Christian, Ryan Kwanten and Zac Efron also starred in the series.

While there haven’t been discussions of a reboot, the singer, 34, wouldn’t be opposed to revisiting the show.

“I never say no to anything before it’s created or conceptualize. I don’t know what the story line would be, but listen, any excuse to be shooting on the beach again. I’m all for it,” he told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new song, “Kiss the World Goodbye” on Thursday, August 5. “When I first moved to Los Angeles, that was my first experience being a working actor in Hollywood, and I spent three or four days a week on the beach. I’m like, ‘This is the life! This is easy.’ … [I] love that show and working with that cast was incredible and everyone went on to do such fun, great things, and it might be hard to get that cast back again. Everyone’s onto their own lives, but it was a good time in my life for sure.”

As for Loughlin, 57, who became the face of the college admissions scandal last year after allegedly paying bribes to have her daughters admitted to USC, McCartney hasn’t been in touch.

“I haven’t spoken to Lori in a while,” the “Beautiful Soul” crooner told Us. “I definitely enjoyed that whole experience and I think getting to reboot that show would be a lot of fun. Maybe I would take her place and become, like, the new uncle or something! I probably have kids at this point, teaching kids how to surf. I don’t know what the story line would be, but I would definitely be into that kind of thing.”

Loughlin, for her part, was arrested along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, after pleading guilty to fraud in 2020. The Full House alum was sentenced to two months in prison and was fined $150,000. She was released from prison in December 2020 and finished her community service two months later. The designer, 58, was sentenced to five months in prison and fined $250,000. He began his two years of supervised release in April.

Until the call about a possible return to the beach comes, McCartney is focused on his new music. Last month, the Masked Singer alum debuted his new single, “Kiss the World Goodbye,” which had a powerful meaning.

“The song was written pre-pandemic, and the timing was perfect. The song kind of, I felt, represented the times that we are now in, even though it wasn’t initially intended that way,” the former All My Children star told Us of the song. “It sort of took on this whole new meaning, which is, as long as you have somebody in your life that you can count on, you can really get through anything together.”

He’s also spent his time planning his wedding to fiancée Katie Peterson, who also appears in the music video, but the ceremony has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know if it’s gotten bigger, but it’s gotten more expensive,” he said with a laugh. “It was a bummer because we got engaged at the end of 2019. We’re looking at venues by the beginning of 2020, and we were thinking we’d be married by October of 2020. And then that all, of course, got put on hold. It was sad too, because the first venue that we saw, we fell in love with, and we [felt] like this is our place, this is our spot. Everything just kinda kept getting pushed. … It’ll roughly be, I want to say 150ish [people]. That’s exclusive. I don’t think we’ve told anybody that! We just finished picking out invitations. I just found a tuxedo, I think. and we’re putting all the puzzle pieces together. It’s a ton of work. You don’t realize until you’re doing it how much work it is!”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp