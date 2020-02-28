Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recalls How He Ended Up in a Hot Tub With David Beckham

Too hot to handle! Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed how his Modern Family hot tub scene with David Beckham and Courteney Cox came about.

“I’ve been naked a lot this season. I’ve been a hot tub, they’ve had me in shower scenes,” Ferguson, 44, told guest host Sean Hayes on the Friday, February 28, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The hot tub scene was really intense.”

The reason it was so pressure-filled was because the steamy scene, which aired on January 8, in the “Prescott” episode of the ABC comedy, included Ferguson, his TV husband Eric Stonestreet, Beckham, 44, and Cox, 55.

“Wow, that’s just another Tuesday,” the Will & Grace star, 49, chimed in before Ferguson jokingly added, “Just another Tuesday!”

Although the scene where Mitchell (Ferguson) and Cam (Stonestreet) randomly find themselves in a hotel hot tub with the two celebs — who play a couple — was the first time the soccer star was on the series, it wasn’t his first encounter with Ferguson.

“I kind of knew David Beckham a little bit earlier,” the Montana native explained. “I ran into him and his wife, Victoria Beckham … ever heard of her? Outside of a soul cycle class.”

Hayes piped in: “She sounds spicy!”

The Emmy-nominated actor revealed that the Beckhams told him at the time that they were big fans of the show, so Ferguson invited them to set.

“I was texting with Victoria Beckham later that day,” he said, which is what led to them coming with their kids to see how the show is created the next day. Their chance meeting, and Victoria’s text convo with Ferguson, eventually led to David guest-starring on the show.

“Everyone was like, ‘The Beckhams are here. Did you hear the Beckhams are here? And I was like, ‘Ya, they’re my guests!’” he recalled of the family’s visit to set. “So, I was already kind of comfortable around David in the hot tub.”

The Modern Family cast finished their last day of filming on the series on Friday, February 21 and Ferguson hasn’t ruled out a reunion with the cast in the future.

“Oh god, I don’t know. We’re all going to be really old when they do a reboot if we don’t do it now!” he told Hayes.

Ferguson admitted that “I’m really not dealing with it in a great way. I’m repressing my feelings about it and it sneaks up in weird ways.”

Although saying goodbye to the show he was on for 11 seasons is tough, Ferguson is already on to another project, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The actor told Us Weekly exclusively that the gig “came as a surprise” but he knew it was “something [I] had to do.”

“Reality TV wasn’t necessarily where I saw my career going, but a show like this has such an amazing human connection story,” he told Us on February 9. “It’s absolutely in sync with what I do. I love working with outreach programs and refugees. This seemed like a no-brainer.”

In addition to hosting the HGTV reboot, Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are expecting their first baby together this summer.