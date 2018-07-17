Jessica Simpson is her sister’s biggest fan! The singer-turned-fashion designer shared her excitement over Ashlee Simpson’s upcoming docuseries with husband her Evan Ross, titled Ashlee+Evan.

“She did a reality show [before], so I was shocked that she said yes to it, because it’s like you’re mic-ed for everything,” Jessica, 38, told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. “[I asked her], ‘Wait, are you sure you want everything to be out there?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m really confident.’ That’s what you have to have when you’re doing reality, you know? You have to be confident in who you are and what you’re standing for, and I think she is.”

Ashlee, 33, starred on MTV’s The Ashlee Simpson Show from 2004 to 2005 during the height of her music career. The reality series was a spinoff of Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, the elder Simpson sister’s hit show with her then-husband, Nick Lachey.

Though Ashlee is making her big return to the small screen later this summer, Jessica doesn’t see herself ever having another reality show. “I am confident, but I also know how people can take your words and make them whatever they want to make them,” she told ET.

However, the “With You” singer said she will make an appearance “toward the end” of Ashlee+Evan’s six-episode run. But most of the series will focus on Ashlee and Ross’ “journey together and discovering music together,” according to Jessica. “She’s out there singing again, which I couldn’t be more proud of.”

The “Pieces of Me” vocalist took a break from the music industry to raise her two children. She shares 9-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz and 2-year-old daughter Jagger with Ross, 29. “I’ve been a mom and loving every second of that,” Ashlee told Us Weekly exclusively in May, adding that she is excited for fans to catch up with her “after all these years.”

Ashlee+Evan premieres on E! on Sunday, September 9, at 10 p.m. ET.

