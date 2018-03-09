Jill Zarin didn’t get as emotional as she expected she would at her late husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral.

“I didn’t cry at the funeral,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, told Page Six on Thursday, March 8. “I thought there was something wrong with me. I’m like, ‘Why am I the only one not crying and everybody’s crying,’ because I had already mourned, weeks before, months before, a year ago.”

As previously reported, Bobby died at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer on January 13. The reality TV personality opened up to Us Weekly last month about how she is coping without her husband.

“Now I’m back to reality. Today I was in the grocery store and I’m just shopping and all of a sudden I hear one our songs, Barry White, and I just lost it,” Zarin exclusively told Us on February 12. “He’s following me, which is good. He’s around me. When do you hear Barry White in the grocery store, nobody! [Bobby]’s all around.”

“You have good days and bad days,” she continued. “I look at pictures at night and I cry. I watch videos because I want to hear his voice. Bobby wouldn’t want me to stay home and be depressed … Bobby wants me to be happy. I want to be happy.”

Zarin left RHONY after season 4 in 2011. She made a cameo last year for season 9 and was featured in the trailer for the upcoming 10th season. As previously reported, Bethenny Frankel was one of the many reality stars who attended Bobby’s funeral, and the Bravo cameras arrived with her.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!