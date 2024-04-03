Us Weekly is taking a closer look at Jill Zarin‘s Below Deck preference sheet.

During the Monday, April 1, episode of the Bravo show, Jill, 60, was a guest on the newest charter with an intense list of food and drink preferences. The breakfast portion highlighted Jill’s love for various melons which she could eat “all day” alongside “over well done” eggs and crispy bacon.

As a midday snack, Jill requested hot chocolate chip cookies at 3 p.m. with cold milk. Jill’s list for lunch and dinner noted that her steak should be pink with a warm center that is not red. She also asked for french onion soup in a crock pot so the cheese “is well done when melted.” Jill concluded the section with hot dogs in a blanket — if they had “crescent rolls” onboard.

The second page of Jill’s preference sheet was even more interesting with her noting in all caps that she only wanted Diet Coke and not Diet Pepsi.

“If you can’t get it in advance let me know as I will bring back from the states! I drink at least 10 cans of Diet Coke a day,” she added. Her love for the soda was mentioned again in the liquor section, reading: “Jill doesn’t drink anything but Diet Coke on the rocks.”

The former Real Housewives of New York City star further made a point to ask for “not fresh” orange juice. In terms of mixed drinks, Jill wrote, “I do like a mud slide with chocolate syrup on the glass. Very frozen. TGIF makes a great pre-made with alcohol if they get it great. If not, no worry. Kahlua is a must.”

The dislikes section read that Jill wished she was “allergic to sugar” before listing what she preferred not to be served by the chef.

“I do not like condiments, fancy foods like caviar, foie gras, duck, ham,” she wrote. “Except bacon, sushi, raw meat, cold soup, dips, mayo.”

Before Jill’s appearance on Below Deck aired, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Fraser Olender teased her most memorable demands.

“She’s sweet. She’s very lovely and very funny — but demanding,” Fraser exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “[But] all guests are demanding. They’re charter guests and they’ve got their preferences and sometimes they can be frustrating.”

He continued: “[Her craziest request] is going to be the ice. She didn’t like any of the ice apart from a specific one. From a specific freezer. So we had to have a specific ice box that kind of followed wherever she went. I love it. If that’s the biggest concern, then we should [be good].”

Jill spoke about her Diet Coke specifications during Monday’s episode, adding, “I have to say that this ice machine is not the best. Dump it. This is nugget ice. I don’t care about anyone else. My Diet Cokes? [They go] into the freezer.”

Later in the episode, Jill was also not thrilled with the bathroom situation on the boat.

“Can I tell you something else? Because I’ve chartered a lot of yachts before and every bathroom is loaded with toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, bandaids. Has anyone ever said that before?” she asked. “Even Tums [since] some people can’t handle the water or whatever it is. You should have Tums in the bathroom.”

Jill spoke to Fraser about how he could improve, adding, “Can I give you another recommendation for the yacht? I had this on mine. A button for the primary and it is like a doorbell. I used to have a doorbell and it would go up to the kitchen.”

Below Deck season 11 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.