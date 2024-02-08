Captain Kerry Titheradge and Fraser Olender shared interesting details about Jill Zarin‘s time on Below Deck.

“She’s sweet. She’s very lovely and very funny — but demanding,” Fraser exclusively told Us Weekly about Zarin’s appearance on season 11. “[But] all guests are demanding. They’re charter guests and they’ve got their preferences and sometimes they can be frustrating.”

The chief stew had nothing but praise for Zarin after having her as a charter guest.

“But we had a wonderful time and we had that amazing beach picnic,” Fraser added. “It was just a great trip. It was challenging — don’t get me wrong — but a great trip. It’s yachting [so] what do you expect?”

Fraser also revealed Zarin’s craziest preference sheet request, telling Us, “It’s going to be the ice. She didn’t like any of the ice apart from a specific one. From a specific freezer. So we had to have a specific ice box that kind of followed wherever she went. I love it. If that’s the biggest concern, then we should [be good].”

During the joint interview, Kerry called the fellow Bravo personality an “honorary” crew member. He also confirmed that Zarin was only a guest and not the primary of the trip.

Zarin is best known for her time on the Real Housewives of New York City, which she starred in from 2008 to 2011. However, she isn’t the only Housewife who made cameos on Below Deck over the years.

Alexis Bellino, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Orange County, made a memorable appearance alongside then-boyfriend Andy Bohn on season 7 of Below Deck. Meanwhile, Kary Brittingham from the Real Housewives of Dallas was a guest during Jason Ziegler‘s charter in season 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta got to see Cynthia Bailey come aboard Eros with Claudia Jordan during season 3 of Below Deck. Kerry, for his part, is used to catering to Housewives after Heather Gay appeared on the first — and only — season of Below Deck Adventure in November 2022.

Kerry told Us that he has received an outpouring of support since making the transition from Below Deck Adventure to Below Deck.

“People are just loving [the show], you know what I mean? I’ve got a lot of support coming across. People are enjoying it,” he shared with Us. “They’re loving the new thing I’m bringing to the show and being more aware and just being there with the crew. I genuinely enjoy working with these guys.”

Below Deck airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi