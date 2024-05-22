John Mayer might not be happy to learn he’s once again a topic of conversation on Vanderpump Rules.

During the second part of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion, which aired on Tuesday, May 21, host Andy Cohen asked newcomer Jo Wenberg whether she was dating anyone new after her onscreen split from Tom Schwartz.

“No. Do you know Aaron Rodgers? I’ll date him,” Jo said about the controversial football player. In response, Ariana Madix and Andy, 55, encouraged Jo to aim higher.

“He’s a conspiracy theorist. I don’t think you should date Aaron Rodgers,” Ariana fired back before Andy added, “He’s a wackadoo.”

When Jo pitched John, 46, as another option, Scheana Shay appeared surprised. “Been there, done that,” Scheana, 39, noted before Jo clarified she was “just kidding” because of past comments on the show about the singer.

Earlier this year, Scheana brought up her past with John during an episode of the hit Bravo show.

“It was with an A-list celebrity,” Scheana said in a confessional while teasing the person’s identity, “Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland. I’ll say that.”

This isn’t the first time Scheana has discussed their brief romance. According to the reality star, she met Mayer in 2008 while waitressing at the Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills.

“I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with [John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston],” Scheana claimed on the “Flashbacks” podcast in 2020 about the former couple, who called it quits in 2009. “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot. Then [Jennifer] invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an afterparty.”

After his split from Aniston, 55, John returned to the cigar club and asked for Scheana’s phone number.

“I got fired because of it,” Scheana noted. “I [was] talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard and she was banging a member who was married with four kids. So she got fired and then when she heard I was dating John Mayer, or hanging out with, whatever — She went and looked at the New York member list and found out he wasn’t a member of Beverly Hills, but he was a member of New York [and] we weren’t allowed to fraternize with members.”

Mayer has never publicly addressed Scheana’s claims when Us Weekly previously reached out for comment.

The third part of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.