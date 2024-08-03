John Travolta turned the 2024 Paris Olympics into a family affair, bringing daughter Ella Bleu to the women’s gymnastics vault finals.

Travolta, 70, watched the artistic gymnastics women’s event on Saturday, August 3, from a private box at the Bercy Arena. He sat next to Ella, 24, and David Zaslav, who is the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Travolta and Ella twinned in all-black on Saturday. Travolta sported a black turtleneck over a matching blazer, while Ella opted for a chic camisole, matching skirt and a traditional French beret.

They were even spotted enthusiastically cheering for Team USA gymnast Simone Biles, who took gold in the event. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil received the silver medal, while Biles’ teammate Jade Carey earned bronze.

Related: Every Star Supporting Simone Biles at 2024 Paris Olympics Simone Biles and her Team USA gymnast peers had a full house of support during their all-around qualifiers at the Paris Olympics — and the crowds have grown with every competition. The first round of women’s competition began on Sunday, July 28, in which 27-year-old Biles finished with a score of 59.566 despite a calf […]

Travolta shared Ella with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 at the age of 57 following a battle with breast cancer. The Grease star and Preston also shared son Jett, who died in 2009 from a seizure at the age of 16, and son Benjamin, 13.

After Preston’s death, Travolta has continued to honor her legacy.

“Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We love you we miss you,” he wrote via Instagram in May, sharing a throwback photo of Preston holding a bake sale with Ella and Benjamin.

Ella also frequently shares tributes to her mom via social media.

“Happy Birthday mama, I love you so much,” Ella wrote via Instagram in October 2023. “Thank you for inspiring me every day ❤️❤️❤️.”

At the time, Travolta commented, “Mommy and I love you.”

According to Travolta, Benjamin specifically struggled with Preston’s death. During an August 2021 appearance on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, Travolta said that Benjamin feared his dad’s passing.

Related: Every Celeb Spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics Several stars have chosen to come out to support the stellar athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kelly Clarkson covered the opening ceremony for NBC along with Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning on July 26, which included performances from stars such as Lady Gaga and Céline Dion. During Dion’s powerful performance, which marked her […]

“I [told him], ‘Well, it’s a very different thing,’ and I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life,” Travolta recalled. “I said, ‘But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re gonna go or when they’re going to stay.’”

He added, “Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”