Johnny Galecki Still Trying to Get ‘Schedules Figured Out’ for ‘The Conners’

Have heart, Roseanne fans! Johnny Galecki wants to bring his character, David Healy, to the spinoff The Conners.

The 43-year-old sounded off on the prospect on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, September 20. “I’m wanting to very, very much,” he said of a potential appearance on the new ABC show. “I still love all those people there, and I still have a high school crush on that character, and we’re talking about it and trying to get the schedules figured out, so fingers crossed.”

Galecki, who played David across seven seasons of Roseanne’s original run, sneaked away from his full-time gig on The Big Bang Theory to shoot one episode of the Roseanne revival in December 2017, waxing nostalgic about the gig on Instagram.

“21 YEARS LATER,” he captioned a photo of his place card at the episode’s table read at the time. “Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️.”

In that episode, David returned to Lanford for his daughter’s birthday and ended up hooking up with ex Darlene (Sara Gilbert). He eventually decided to move home to be closer to his family, thus opening the door for the character’s return in the future.

In the meantime, the actor is filming the final season of The Big Bang Theory and facing an uncertain future after the hit CBS sitcom. “When we finished on Roseanne, I was very rudderless afterwards,” he told Us Weekly in March. “Granted, I was much younger then, too. I don’t know, ‘dread’ is a strong word, but there’s definitely a lot of reluctance. [The Big Bang Theory cast and crew] spent thousands of days, literally, in the same room together as a unit, as a family. So to not wake up and not have that to go to is going to be very jarring, I’m sure.”

ABC ordered The Conners in June after canceling Roseanne the previous month in response to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former presidential aide Valerie Jarrett.

The Conners premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 16, at 8 p.m. ET. The Big Bang Theory returns to CBS on Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!