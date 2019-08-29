



The Bachelor in Paradise alum weighed in on speculation that will be the season 24 lead of The Bachelor

“I think Pete’s a nice guy,” Jordan, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively at Dunkin’ Donuts’ “Sip. Peel. Win.” party in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 28. “I think that we’ll see a lot of, um, sky-high action. I think that he’s going to be fun.”

Earlier this week, multiple sources told Us that Peter, 28, is the current front-runner to become the next Bachelor. The California-based pilot finished in third place on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette this year. His former castmate Mike Johnson is also a fan favorite to front the upcoming season.

“I’ve heard people say that [Peter is] going to be vanilla, [but] I think that he’s going to bring a lot more fun to it than we all expect,” Jordan told Us. “We’ve got to wait and see.”

The model then teased, “America should be very anxious to watch this season because it could really have some twists and turns and be a lot of fun. It could be a wild ride.”

Peter made headlines in July when Hannah, 24, admitted that they had sex in a windmill four times during their fantasy suite date. She previously said it happened only twice, later calling herself “a little dishonest.”

A source told Us on Sunday, August 25, that while many fans want to see Mike, 31, become the next Bachelor (and, in turn, the first-ever black male lead in the franchise’s 17-year history), Peter “has been the producers’ front-runner all along.” The insider also said that Hannah’s runner-up, Tyler Cameron, “has been out of the running since he started seeing Gigi Hadid” earlier this month.

The Bachelor season 24 is expected to premiere on ABC in January 2020.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

