While Jordin Sparks is a performer at heart, don’t expect her to put on dancing shoes anytime soon.

The American Idol alum, 29, opened up about whether she’d be interested in appearing on Dancing With the Stars in the near future. While she admitted to being “game for anything,” she is still hesitant about agreeing to compete on the ABC series.

“I’m so terrified. Give me a microphone, I am totally fine. Tell me to dance in front of an audience and I… Mm-mm,” Sparks exclusively told Us Weekly.

“I’m game for anything. I’m just… that would just terrify me,” she continued. “In 2011, … I had dancers and stuff, and I was dancing more when I put out ‘I Am Woman.’ I rehearsed for, like, a month just for that one, just for the one performance on Idol.”

Sparks revealed that Glee alum Amber Riley, a pal of the “Tattoo” singer’s who won Dancing With the Stars in 2013, told her about “the schedule” celebrity contestants were required to undergo upon appearing on the reality competition series. However, the mother-of-one said she “would not be able to do that.”

“I can memorize a song no problem, but steps, my… Ooh. I’m scared,” she said to Us. “I’m scared just talking about this conversation. But maybe that’s why I should do it — because it scares me.”

At 17, Sparks rose to fame upon winning season 6 of American Idol in 2007 over fellow contender Blake Lewis. The “No Air” singer released her debut self-titled album later that year.

After dropping her second album, Battlefield, in 2009, she went on to acting, making her feature film debut in 2012’s Sparkle opposite late singer Whitney Houston.

The Grammy nominee married fitness model Dana Isaiah in 2017. Together, the couple welcomed their son, Dana Jr., in 2018.

For more on Jordin Sparks, including her experience being a new mom, watch the video above!

