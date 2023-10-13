Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars has so far been a bittersweet experience for cohost Julianne Hough.

“This season is sure to be nostalgic and memorable, especially as we honor and give tribute to the great Len Goodman,” Hough, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 11, while promoting her partnership with Blender Bites. “He was such a dear friend, and I’m so glad to be able to honor him and keep his spirit alive in the ballroom.”

As Hough went on to note, the show honored the late judge during the show’s September 26 season premiere by renaming the grand prize the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in his honor. “He was such an inspiration and will always be the heart of this show,” Hough said to Us.

Goodman — who served as the ABC competition series’ head judge since its premiere in 2005 — died at the age of 78 in April from prostate cancer. His death came five months after he announced his DWTS retirement following season 31.

Related: Len Goodman Through the Years: The 'DWTS' Judge's Life in Photos Remembering a dance legend. After achieving success as a ballroom dancer, Len Goodman found fame as a TV judge on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With the Stars. Goodman — who died in April 2023 at age 78, just three days shy of his 79th birthday — began his career on the dance floor at […]

Hough reacted to the news by penning a lengthy tribute via Instagram. “The wisdom, playfulness, and class that radiated from you touched all of us with such impact,” she wrote alongside snaps of the duo over the years. “I’m forever grateful for the many years you influenced my past, present and future! What an honor it has been to have been a part of your wonderful life. You’re a legend and left a beautiful legacy. I love you forever.”

While DWTS bid farewell to Goodman, the show welcomed back former season 19 champion and season 31 cohost Alfonso Ribeiro. “I am beyond thrilled to be hosting alongside Alfonso,” Hough told Us of their partnership. “We’ve been friends for over 10 years and have great chemistry as cohosts. It’s such a joy to be back in the ballroom, and we’re so excited for all that is to come this season! This is a full circle moment for me, and the show is where I feel most at home.”

Related: From 'DWTS' Champ to Triple Threat! Julianne Hough Through the Years What can’t she do? Julianne Hough made her mark on Dancing With the Stars before moving on to conquer acting, singing and more. The professional dancer joined the ABC competition series in 2007 and won the mirrorball trophy during her inaugural season. Later that year, she became a back-to-back champion. Hough then shifted her focus toward acting, […]

Fans can expect many more “show-stopping performances” this season, Hough teased. “We have a fabulous cast who all have incredible stories to share, and I can’t wait for the fans to follow along with their journeys,” she added. “The time and energy the cast puts into this show is impressive – it requires hours and hours of rehearsing and preparing. It is no small feat learning a new dance every week!”

In addition to her DWTS hosting duties, Hough recently teamed up with the female-led beverage company Blender Bites as a brand partner and investor. “They are truly revolutionizing the frozen category with their award-winning 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes which are full of healthy, functional ingredients and are absolutely delicious!” she shared. “They are my go-to solution and keep me fueled when trying to manage my busy schedule and not having to compromise on my nutrition.”

The drinks are perfect for people with active lifestyles and those looking to adopt healthy habits. “Working out and staying healthy has always been a part of my life and daily routine,” Hough said of her fitness routine. “I started dancing at a young age, so maintaining a healthy diet and incorporating a workout into my day has always been valuable to me. I move my body every day doing a variety of workouts, which helps maintain my physical and mental energy. It is all about balance!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Blender Bites are now available at Walmart Supercenter stores across the country, as well as online at Walmart.com. Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Jones