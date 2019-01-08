So you’re saying there’s a chance? Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is newly single, may be looking for love again in Bachelor Nation — but there’s a twist.

The former Bachelorette, 33, teased a possible stint on Bachelor in Paradise during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, January 6, telling fans that she would only appear on the Bachelor spinoff show to co-bartend alongside Wells Adams.

Bristowe — who got engaged to her season’s winner, Shawn Booth, on season 11 in 2015 — is back on the market after announcing her split from the personal trainer in November 2018.

“We were in a crossroads in our relationship, but to honest, I thought we would choose the road where we’d end up together,” she admitted on an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast later that month. “I just never took our commitment or being engaged lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work. And now realizing maybe to a fault.”

The Dew designer added that the former couple’s relationship struggled because of “important fundamental values that weren’t lining up” and some other factors that they would “probably never see eye-to-eye on.”

Meanwhile, Booth, 31, addressed the breakup in an emotional Instagram post that same month, writing, “I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years. You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported and very loved.”

The fitness guru sparked speculation that he moved on from Bristowe with WWE announcer Charly Arnolt after the pair were spotted spending time together in New York City in December. A source told Us Weekly that Booth and Arnolt looked “way too close” during a flight to Nashville.

