Cause for celebration! Kaitlyn Bristowe took to social media to reflect on her cohosting gig with Tayshia Adams as Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette came to an end.

“I just want to say thank you for opening up your hearts and homes to me and Tayshia every Monday night. I know change isn’t easy for people, and I know we could never, nor do we ever want to, replace anyone,” Bristowe, 36, captioned a compilation of behind-the-scenes moments via Instagram on Monday, August 9.

The podcast host explained that her goal with Adams was to offer support to Thurston, both 30, based on their own experiences.

“We were there to be ourselves, mentors and give a new perspective. We wanted to make everyone smile, and give Katie the validation she deserved with her feelings,” Bristowe noted. “I hope it helped to have to women there supporting her, relating to her and understanding her. I’m so proud of Katie.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host also called out unkind comments she had seen about herself online throughout the season.

“Always remember that we are all just doing our best. Sometimes reading comments can really hurt, and sometimes they warm my heart. At the end of the day I’m just honored to be a part of this and can’t wait to be by Michelle [Young]‘s side as well. Thank you bachelor nation for giving us a chance,” she added.

Bristowe ended the post by honoring her cohost, noting that she felt “extra grateful” to have Adams’ support. “I really got to you know you through this as well and I just love ya,” the Canada native wrote.

Bristowe and Adams were brought into the franchise as hosts after Chris Harrison took a temporary leave of absence in February amid backlash. Harrison, 50, announced four months later that he would be leaving his hosting position permanently after more than 20 years. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that he had reached a hefty settlement deal with Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

As filming for season 17 wrapped in April, Bristowe opened up about adjusting to the new opportunity.

“I’m so happy to be part of this Bachelorette show,” the season 11 Bachelorette explained on an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “But I didn’t realize how much it brought up some either trauma or some anxiety that I may not have dealt with as much as I thought I had. My hormones [were] out of control. I’m in New Mexico where I swear the altitude and the dryness and the hotel food — everything was just getting to me.”

Although the experience came with its challenges, Bristowe previously told Us that she would gladly come back to host again.

“I mean, we had so much fun,” the reality star said in June, shortly before Us confirmed that she and Adams closed their deals to host Young’s season, set to air in October.

The Dancing With the Stars alum has already teased Young’s journey on social media, writing via Instagram on Monday, “Cheers bish. You’re next @michelleyoung.”