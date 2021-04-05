You can’t win them all! Kaley Cuoco took her Screen Actors Guild Awards loss in stride by posting an Instagram video of her enjoying her favorite show as a consolation prize.

“Goodnight and thank you @sagawards! Wow am I grateful to be a freakin actor. Now to continue binging my favorite show,” the actress, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 4, after her first SAG nomination for her leading role in The Flight Attendant.

In the video, the Harley Quinn voice actress walks into her bedroom still wearing her hot pink Prabal Gurung gown after losing to Catherine O’Hara for her role in Schitt’s Creek.

“The SAG Awards are over. Now I can get back to my favorite show,” Cuoco announces as she gets comfortable in bed and turns on an episode of Schitt’s Creek.

This isn’t the first time that Cuoco has met an awards show loss with humor. After losing out to O’Hara, 67, during the 2021 Golden Globes, the 8 Simple Rules alum posted a photo of herself sitting on the floor in her Oscar de la Renta gown.

“I would like to thank…never mind,” the actress posted via Instagram in February 2021. She was surrounded by sweets while holding a piece of pizza in one hand and a bottle of champagne in the other.

The California native still has a lot to look forward to, with The Flight Attendant already renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

“I love making people laugh, but it’s been an incredible experience working my dramatic muscles,” the star shared exclusively with Us Weekly in September 2020. “This cast is so experienced and has surrounded me with so much support. They make me feel like I can do anything.”