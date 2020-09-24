Not going down without a fight. Kanye West is doubling down on his promise to help frenemy Taylor Swift secure ownership over her own master recordings.

Billboard posted an interview with West, 43, on Wednesday, September 23, during which he outlined his plan to “re-think” the music industry as its current practices wind up hurting artists in the long run. In the discussion, West was specifically asked about why he wanted to help the 30-year-old “Cardigan” singer in her fight to get her masters back.

“All artists need to be free and own their rights,” the Yeezy designer told the publication. “Taylor Swift deserves that, just like everyone else. As I mentioned before, Scooter Braun is a friend and we’ll be having that discussion.”

Swift spoke out against her former label, Big Machine Label Group, in June 2019 via Tumblr after Braun’s purchase of the company. The acquisition would allow Braun, 39, ownership over the Grammy winner’s entire back catalog of master recordings.

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote at the time. “When I left my masters in [Big Machine CEO] Scott [Borchetta]’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter.”

Swift continued, “Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

West recently spoke out via Twitter about his own negative experience with recording contracts and music ownership. He declared to not release any more music until his contracts with his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and his label, Universal Music Group, had expired.

On September 18, the presidential hopeful additionally vowed to support Swift in her own fight, tweeting: “I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND.”

Last July, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Braun “is open to having a private conversation” with the “Betty” singer to “clear up everything that went down.” While the talent manager “reposted some messages of support on his Instagram Stories” for Swift, he had “no intention of releasing a formal statement and blowing up the situation even more than it already has been.”