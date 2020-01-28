Billie Eilish swept the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, by taking home five trophies, but Katharine McPhee sees herself as the true winner.

“Everyone who keeps saying Billie Eilish walked away with the most Grammys must not remember I won 16 by marriage this past summer,” the Waitress star, 35, joked via Twitter on Monday, January 27.

Everyone who keeps saying Billie Eilish walked away with the most Grammys must not remember I won 16 by marriage this past summer. — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) January 27, 2020

McPhee married 16-time Grammy winner David Foster in London in June 2019. Throughout his nearly five-decade career, the producer and songwriter, 70, has been nominated for 45 Gramophones. He most famously won four awards in 1994 for producing the Bodyguard soundtrack and Whitney Houston’s signature cover of “I Will Always Love You.”

The Recording Academy honored Foster at the Grammy Museum Gala in September 2017 by presenting him with the Architects of Sound Award, which recognizes unparalleled contributions to music.

“It’s an honor to be celebrated by the Grammy Museum and to support such a great cause as music education,” the music executive said in a statement at the time. “The Museum’s education programs are very important platforms for young emerging artists so I am thrilled to be part of this gala. Needless to say, the Recording Academy has played a very influential role in my life and will continue to do so.”

Eilish, 18, was nominated for six awards at the 62nd annual ceremony on Sunday night. She became the first female artist in history to win in all four of the top categories: Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy,” Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Best New Artist. She also received Best Pop Vocal Album. The only award that she lost was Best Pop Solo Performance, which went to Lizzo for “Truth Hurts.”

While accepting Album of the Year on stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the “Bury a Friend” singer looked over at Ariana Grande, who was nominated for Thank U, Next, and said, “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?” Grande, 26, waved her arms in disagreement before blowing a kiss to Eilish from her seat in the audience.

Eilish took the music industry by storm last year with her critically acclaimed album. Next up, she is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

A source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that the teen has been “mind-blown by all of the incredible opportunities that have come her way,” adding, “Every time she reaches a new milestone, it’s like, ‘What the f–k is my life?’ — in a good way, of course.”