Escape from Charleston? Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Naomie Olindo took a girls’ trip to the Bahamas while Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs’ dramatic split plays out on social media.

Dennis, 27, and Olindo, 25, have both shared pictures and videos from their Caribbean getaway with two other friends on their Instagram Stories.

“Living our best lives,” Dennis said on her Instagram Story on Monday, August 27, while riding in a golf cart with the ladies.

Olindo, meanwhile, joked on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 28, while on a boat with Dennis, who has sunscreen all over her face, “Ok, so everyone’s applying sunscreen, especially Kathryn … You got enough? You missed a spot.”

The castmates’ trip comes three days after Ravenel, 56, implied that Jacobs, 33, cheated during their relationship, which ended earlier this month.

“After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful / if she could have been true / then I would have been cheated / I would have never known real love,” the former politician tweeted on Sunday, August 26.

Jacobs, for her part, denied being unfaithful, telling Us Weekly exclusively that Ravenel’s remarks stemmed from pictures he received of her talking to other men and phone records of her texting another guy toward the end of their nonexclusive relationship.

“It’s upsetting to see that I was cheating on him because I wasn’t, but I could have been better about letting him know that this person is reaching out to me more,” Jacobs told Us. “But we’re not exclusive, so why do I owe him that? I don’t know why I owe him that and I honestly didn’t think he’d get my phone records, that’s the truth, so I did get busted. I did get busted.”

This is not the first time that Dennis has turned to her Southern Charm costars this month. After Jacobs published an open apology for her remarks during season 5 of Southern Charm, Dennis, who shares 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 2-year-old son Saint with Ravenel, laughed off her apology with Danni Baird.

Southern Charm is expected to return in 2019.

