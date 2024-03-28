Scheana Shay might be tracking 56 peoples’ locations — and Katie Maloney does not want to be one of them.
In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, Katie, 37, and Ariana Madix discussed Scheana, 38, tracking Max Boyens after a night out. Scheana’s detective skills led to Brock Davies telling Tom Schwartz that Katie hooked up with Max.
“I don’t like this invasion of privacy that’s been happening all around,” Katie told Ariana, 38,. “I feel like my privacy was invaded via Scheana tracking Max like that.”
A throwback clip showed Scheana sharing how she connected the dots. “I checked to see if my friends got home safe,” she said earlier this season. “I saw his location and was like, ‘Oh, maybe he dropped Katie off.'”
Ariana noted Scheana has her location too, saying, “She has my location but I’m like, ‘How many people’s locations does she have and does she just sit in bed and track everybody?'”
Brock confronted Katie about sleeping with Max, who is Schwartz’s best friend, on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of the series (Katie and Schwartz, 41, called it quits in March 2022 after six years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized later that year.)
“We were partying the other night and Katie left with somebody in your friend group. It’s your boy, bro. She f–ked your best friend,” he told Schwartz. “We sent a message, ‘Where are you at?’ His location was her house. Then he sent an emoji of a face, eyes and a straight line. Then he wrote, ‘It was bound to happen.'”
Katie had no regrets about the hookup. “When I asked him three months into our separation not to f–k around in this group [with Rachel], he did not give a single f–k about what I thought,” she shared in reference to Schwartz’s 2022 hookup with Raquel “Rachel” Leviss.
Schwartz offered an update on his friendship with Max, sharing on the Vanderpump Rules After Show, “He actually called me five days later. I could tell he felt so uncomfortable. Then we went to get lunch and he was like, ‘Dude, I am so sorry.’ It was literally f–king alcohol and proximity.”
The TomTom co-owner joked that he couldn’t imagine Max and Katie having sex. “I’m not saying Katie was the aggressor, I think it was mutual,” he noted. “But I think Katie was on a mission.”
In her own interview, Katie denied she was the first person to show interest. “It was not on my bucket list,” she added. “It was more flirting on his part. When he started acting that way, it was a little surprising.”
Max joined Vanderpump Rules as a new cast member during season 8. Vanderpump Rules fans may remember him briefly dating fellow alum Dayna Kathan before they called it quits on screen. Dayna, for her part, formed a friendship with Katie and now cohosts their “Disrespectfully” podcast.
The official account for the podcast addressed Katie and Dayna’s plans to discuss the drama, writing via Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, “We recorded this weeks episode of disrespectfully before the most recent episode of VPR aired. Yes … we will absolutely be discussing it on the pod next week. Stay tuned.”
Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.