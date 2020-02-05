Not backing down. Katie Maloney took to Twitter to defend her comments about Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute during the Tuesday, February 4, episode of the Bravo hit.

“Kristen came and sat on Toms lap at the strip club right after throwing that s—t in my face at dinner. Of course I said she was cut. #PumpRules,” Katie, 32, tweeted, referring to her husband, Tom Schwartz.

The two women argued during a heated dinner on Tuesday’s episode after Kristen, 36, referenced Tom, 37, “f—king around” on Katie in the past. (The couple nearly split during season 3 of the show when he admitted to kissing another girl.) While at a strip club during Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s joint bachelor/bachelorette parties during Tuesday’s episode, Katie declared Kristen was “cut” because she doesn’t “like” Tom and Katie anymore.

While a viewer claimed that Kristen was citing Katie’s past with Tom as an example of the T-shirt designer sticking by her friend during a rough time, Katie disagreed.

“No she said it to be a bitch. I know that move. I invented it,” she tweeted. “If y’all remember correctly that was season 3. I wasn’t even friends with Kristen then. So she wasn’t ‘there for me.’ I also didn’t sand bag my friends with that s—t for 2 years either. #PumpRules.”

Katie and Stassi Schroeder have been fighting with Kristen for months over her breakup with Brian Carter. While Katie and Stassi believe that Kristen lied to them about her feelings, the James Mae CEO argued that they should be there for her regardless of her on-again, off-again relationship.

“I can understand how the toxicity of Carter and I or the constant bickering or seeing me sad can weigh on someone, but it’s like I said at the reunion last year, it’s not the kind of love I want, so just be there for me,” Kristen told Us last month. “I thought I could confide in my two best friends and have my girl venting sesh. All women do it, every single one of us, whether you’re married or just dating, you all complain about our dudes to each other, so I thought it would be a little more understanding about that and just let me learn these lessons on my own rather than telling me to kick rocks.”

Katie, meanwhile, tweeted that supporting Kristen became toxic.

“It’s been a hard couple of years. I have so much love for Kristen and have supported her to the point it became truly difficult,” she wrote on January 29. “It became poison. … You only just began to see it last season. But we were really supportive and stood by Kristen for a very long time through her struggles with Carter.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.