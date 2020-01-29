More to the story? Jax Taylor clarified what went down in the strip club at his bachelor party after Vanderpump Rules viewers accused him of lying to his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

“My brother in law bought me a lap dance that was 3 minutes long and I was at the strip club for three hours, so of course they are going to cut to the scene when the only time I was interesting was that 3 minutes,” the 40-year-old reality TV personality tweeted on Wednesday, January 29.

Jax added that Brittany, 31, was only concerned if the bartender had “private dances” at the club.

“You saw a 30 second clip of night that lasted hours and hours, you only know what you saw, stop judging on s—t you have zero clue what you are talking about, you don’t know s—t,” he wrote. “If you watch a football game and the game was 7 nothing, well when they recap it one ESPN the next day, they are only going to show the touchdown, not the other boring 4 hours of the game… same thing with Watch What Happens Live. Works same way.”

Bravo cameras followed Jax to the strip club in Miami during the Tuesday, January 28, episode of Vanderpump Rules. While Brittany previously approved her husband having strippers at his bachelor party, Jax seemingly didn’t tell Kentucky native the truth about the night out on the show.

“We went a to a strip club last night, I felt so awkward, I could not get into it,” Jax told Brittany during Tuesday’s episode. “I was the only one out of all the guys who didn’t have a girl next to me.”

In footage from the boys’ night out, however, viewers saw Jax seemingly enjoying the company of the topless dancers. In one scene, the former model even joked that he was “gonna leave Brittany for one of these girls tonight.”

The former SURver, for her part, had a breakdown during her bachelorette party after the Miami club brought out a sign that read, “Don’t Do It Brittany.”

“I have to hear it every single day, people telling me that they don’t like me, they don’t like Jax, they don’t like us together,” Brittany, who forgave Jax for cheating on her with costar Faith Stowers in the past, said through tears during the episode. “So the last thing that I wanted was to come on my bachelorette party and have to go out and a f–king sign say, ‘Don’t do it, Brittany.'”

Despite the drama, the twosome tied the knot in Kentucky in June 2019.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jax made headlines for accusing his costar Ariana Madix of not being honest about her own life with their reality TV producers. (The twosome have been at odds ever since Jax implied that Ariana, 34, didn’t want to wed boyfriend Tom Sandoval because she is a lesbian.)

“Must be nice to be on a show and dodge everything about your relationship life for 9 years and tell production ‘I am not talking about that’ but still wants a paycheck,” he tweeted after Ariana slammed him his remarks on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, January 28. “That’s my response to Ariana. Most negative person I have ever met.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.