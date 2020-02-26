The Witches of WeHo are still on the outs. Katie Maloney revealed that Kristen Doute’s recent remarks aren’t helping her and Stassi Schroeder move past their Vanderpump Rules drama.

“[Watching the show is] not making it harder, but I think sometimes seeing Kristen’s response to things and the way she sort of speaking is, like, kind of pushing me a little further from her,” Katie, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively while celebrating National Margarita Day with Patron.

Kristen, 36, has been at odds with Katie and Stassi, 31, in recent months over how the James Mae CEO handled her split from ex-boyfriend Brian Carter.

“My [point of view], and I hope that I’m wrong, but it kind of feels like as I’m watching these episodes, and it felt like over the summer, that Stassi was on this high horse of being in this now perfect relationship and now she’s getting married and everything’s great,” Kristen told Us last month, referring to Stassi’s engagement to Beau Clark. “Lala [Kent] has Randall [Emmett] and Brittany [Cartwright] has Jax [Taylor], Katie has Tom [Schwartz] and ‘OOP, here’s single Kristen, well that doesn’t fit with our group now. You can’t be in our pregnancy pact.’ But I don’t need a man to do everything that I’m doing.”

While Kristen told Us that she can “understand how the toxicity” of her relationship with Carter can “weigh on someone,” she hoped Stassi and Katie would be “more understanding.”

“I thought I could confide in my two best friends and have my girl venting sesh,” the T-shirt designer said. “All women do it, every single one of us, whether you’re married or just dating, you all complain about our dudes to each other, so I thought it would be a little more understanding about that and just let me learn these lessons on my own rather than telling me to kick rocks.”

Stassi, for her part, debunked Kristen’s theory, revealing she had a similar sentiment to Katie about how everything is playing out.

“That is the sort of thing that pushes me even further away,” Stassi told Us about Kristen’s claims. “Because if that were the case, the whole entire time when I was like, ‘Dude, you should totally break up with Carter,’ but then I was just going to dump her as a friend because she’s single? I’m like, ‘Kristen doesn’t think I want to be her friend because she’s single? That is the lamest s—t.’”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.