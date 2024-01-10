Katie Maloney surprised Vanderpump Rules fans by revealing how comedian Matt Rife nearly appeared on the Bravo show.

During the Wednesday, January 10, debut of Katie, 36, and Dayna Kathan’s “Disrespectfully” podcast, the former costars began discussing their complicated feelings about the Matt, 28.

Despite originally liking his comedy “a lot,” Katie and Dayna, 33, said they had issues with Matt’s most recent Netflix comedy special Natural Selection, which received backlash for a joke about domestic violence, NSFW comments about his former classmate and his discussion about special needs.

Katie admitted that she previously found Matt “funny and attractive,” adding, “I definitely slid in his DMs.” According to the Something About Her cofounder, there were even plans to have Matt make an appearance on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

“One of our friends knew him since he moved to Los Angeles, for a long time. So he had a personal relationship with him. So last season on Vanderpump Rules when Lala [Kent] and I go on a date, we had gone to Logan and went, ‘You know all the [attractive] boys that you can set Lala and I up on blind dates,'” she recalled. “So he had talked to Matt.”

Katie claimed Matt was “all about it” when he heard the idea.

“This was before Matt blew up on TikTok or anything. So Matt had agreed to go on a date that was going to be filmed,” she shared. “Then, last minute I think he had some sort of comedy thing pop up. … I think the opportunity to be on TV was appealing to him.”

Even though Matt wasn’t able to make a cameo, Katie thought they were on good terms. She was surprised when she later saw an interview where Matt named the Vanderpump Rules cast as the group of people he wouldn’t want to be stranded with on a desert island.

“Be more specific. We are all so terrible? It was obviously during the Scandoval of it all so for him to climb on that,” she added about Matt’s “bummer” comments. Katie also noted that Matt probably never saw the hit series so she didn’t understand why her costars ended up being named.

Vanderpump Rules also stars Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Brock Davies. The series is set to return to Bravo on Tuesday, January 30.

Us Weekly has reached out to Rife for comment.