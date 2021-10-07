A change of heart. Katie Thurston once had animosity for her ex Thomas Jacobs, but now that he is dating Becca Kufrin after the pair formed a connection on Bachelor in Paradise, she has nothing but kind words for him.

In a since-deleted tweet, the season 17 Bachelorette, 30, sent well-wishes to the couples who found love on the beach. “Seeing all these happy couples now, who ‘broke up’ then,’ makes me think the show just didn’t wanna pay for too many rings,” she wrote after the season 7 finale aired on Tuesday, October 5, adding a laughing emoji. “Happy for all the couples, engaged or not, and finding love! #BachelorInParadise.”

One fan questioned Thurston’s sweeping congratulations, replying, “Even Thomas?”

The reality star subsequently doubled down on her earlier sentiment. “Yes,” she responded on Wednesday, October 6. “They seem genuinely happy together.”

Kufrin, 31, and Jacobs, 29, broke up during Tuesday’s episode of the ABC spinoff. “I feel like you’re so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways, but I feel like sometimes it’s too good to be true and that scares me,” she told him before they left the beach separately. “I’ve been here twice now before, and I couldn’t leave here and feel OK about leaving with somebody that I don’t 100 percent fully know.”

The real estate broker insisted that he was “falling in love” with the season 14 Bachelorette, but she stood by her decision. At the end of the finale, though, a title card revealed that the duo “started dating again after Paradise” and “are happy and in love.”

Jacobs previously got a bad reputation on Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette after admitting that he thought about being the Bachelor when he agreed to come on the show. She ultimately sent him home — but not before calling him “selfish, unkind and a liar” in front of everyone at a rose ceremony.

The former bank marketing manager dissed her ex again in June. “I am nervous for any woman who interacts with Thomas, honestly. He’s a smooth talker,” she said on the “Viall Files” podcast at the time. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he recycles some lines with me on some of these women. … Good luck to them.”

She added: “If he’s on Paradise, I don’t care who he’s with, I’m going to be like, ‘Watch out, girl.’”

However, Thurston changed her public stance by September when a social media user commented, “This guy has ‘red flags’ written all over him,” on one of Kufrin’s Instagram posts. The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost retorted, “Red is my favorite color,” while the Washington native chimed in, “Obsessed with this look how you look at him!”

Kufrin, meanwhile, gushed over Jacobs via Instagram after the finale. “You know what they say…Third time’s a charm,” she wrote. “I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life.”