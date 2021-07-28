Katie Thurston Says This 'Bachelorette' Alum Will Make Fans 'Drool' on 'BiP'

Pool boys welcome! Katie Thurston is rooting for her former Bachelorette suitors to find love on Bachelor in Paradise — but there’s one man who she thinks will thrive on spinoff.

“I’m torn between Connor [Brennan] and Aaron [Clancy],” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping. “I mean, Connor is just such a sweetheart. He’s such a lover. But also, Aaron is, like, built for Paradise.”

The former bank manager, 30, admitted that Aaron, 26, is a “hottie with a body,” which she thinks will increase his chances to meet his match and hook Bachelor Nation in on the upcoming Paradise season.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of girls drooling over him to be honest,” Katie added.

Aaron and Connor B., 29, who were both eliminated from season 17 of the ABC dating series during the July 12 episode, are two of the five men from Katie’s season who will be looking for love in Mexico when the show premieres in August.

Karl Smith, James Bonsall and Tre Cooper were also announced as part of the season 7 BiP cast earlier this month.

“It’s always a bonus to see the boys. My fellow castmates are like my brothers at this point,” Aaron exclusively told Us of his experience on the spinoff series. “[I] couldn’t wait to see them on the beach and, you know, maybe f—k around and take a dip in the ocean.”

Tre, 26, for his part teased “tension” on the show some of which he said came from his former castmates.

“The guys from our season — it’s me, a very strong-willed person to speak my mind, Aaron, a very strong-willed person, James, you know, and then you’ve got Connor, who’s the songbird of our house,” he explained. “Karl brings a very maniac energy to everything. So, there’s definitely tension.”

Wells Adams, who was promoted to “master of ceremonies” after being the show’s longstanding bartender, previously told Us that drama is in high supply this season.

“There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything. The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open,” the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host, 37, exclusively said earlier this month. “There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.