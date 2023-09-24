Kelly Clarkson is full of surprises.

The singer, 41, sang with a street performer in Vegas in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, September 23. Clarkson was set to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival later that evening.

“I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!” Clarkson captioned a video via Instagram on Saturday. “She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas ❤️ #iHeartFestival2023.”

In the video, Clarkson belts out Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” while donning a head to toe black outfit and a black baseball cap. The street performer dances and claps along on the side while watching Clarkson sing.

Moments later, the woman seemingly realized the powerful voice who was behind the microphone. She screamed and threw her hands up, enveloping Clarkson in a big hug.

“I was like, ‘You sound so good!’” Clarkson said to the woman.

“Are you f–king kidding me!” the woman yelled.

While the two embraced, the crowd cheered in the background, with onlookers filming the impromptu performance.

Clarkson ended her Vegas residency last month. The American Idol winner performed songs off her latest album, Chemistry, which she released a deluxe version of on Friday, September 22.

She brought out two familiar faces while on stage in August. Her daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7, joined her for separate songs during a concert on August 18.

“Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas ❤️ nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Clarkson shares both of her children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she was married to for seven years. She filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, in 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The divorce was settled in 2022, following a long and messy legal battle ending with Clarkson paying a lump sum of $1.3 million and paying Blackstock $45,601 a month in child support and $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024.

Blackstock and Clarkson’s daughter also is featured on the track “You Don’t Make Me Cry,” where she sings background vocals. When the song comes to a close, River Rose says, “The end.”