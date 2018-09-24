If Vicki Gunvalson and her boyfriend Steve Lodge do make it down the aisle one day, it’s safe to say Kelly Dodd will not be a bridesmaid. The Real Housewives of Orange County star spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about Vicki and Steve’s relationship — and she does not think her costar’s boyfriend will pop the question.

“Unless she buys herself her own ring, which she probably will do,” Kelly quipped to Us when asked about the possibility of a Vicki and Steve wedding. “And plans the wedding and pays for it herself, then he might say yes.”

Vicki and Kelly, who became fast friends when the latter joined the series for season 11 in 2016, have had a rocky relationship ever since the Coto Insurance founder admitted she went on a double date with Steve, Kelly’s ex-husband, Michael, and his girlfriend. In addition to fighting with Vicki during season 13, which is currently airing, Kelly also got into an argument with Steve about the situation.

“I feel like he’s hiding something because, it’s funny to me, he didn’t want to be on the show,” Kelly told Us about the former police officer. “He was like, ‘Oh, I’m not getting paid. I’m not getting paid.’ He kept saying that over and over again. ‘I’m not getting paid. I don’t want to be on the show if I’m not getting paid.’ I don’t know when she renegotiated that contract if he is getting paid.”

“Now all of a sudden he’s on Cameo, he’s on all social media,” she continued. “He calls himself a public figure, and he’s totally into social media. He’s making money off of it. … I thought you weren’t on social media? Obviously you’re hiding something, you know what I mean?” (Cameo is a website for fans to purchase personalized videos from their favorite stars.)

Kelly also addressed Vicki’s claims that she previously told her “she will only date a man if he has money” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on September 17.

“Yeah, called me a gold digger, and said I left a millionaire, I’m trying to find a billionaire. Well, let me know where I can find a billionaire. I’ll jump on that,” Kelly told Us. “It’s like, I’m not even looking for anyone. I’m like, ‘Do I have a boyfriend? I don’t want a boyfriend. I don’t want to have anybody to answer to. I want to come and go when I … I’ve been tied down for so long, like my whole life, I just want to figure out me.”

Time will tell if Vicki and Steve are meant to tie the knot, but the longtime Bravo star told Us back in December that she is “so ready for marriage.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!