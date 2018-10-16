No shame! Kendall Jenner revealed she isn’t a stranger when it comes to using social media as a tool to keep up with an ex.

The model, 22, and pal Hailey Baldwin, 21, appeared in an upcoming video for James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke series where they answered questions while wired up to a lie detector machine. The game starts out innocently enough with a “Do you like my hairstyle?” question, but the next quickly takes it up a notch.

Fighting back laughter, Baldwin asks, “Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?” Jenner replies: “You know the answer to this! Yes!” The man handling the lie detector test simply responds, “True.”

Although the TV personality doesn’t elaborate on which ex she’s checked up on, Jenner has been linked to Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, Blake Griffin and most recently, Ben Simmons, since Instagram was launched in 2010. Us Weekly confirmed in September that she and the Philadelphia 76ers player split after a brief romance.

Meanwhile, Baldwin didn’t fare so well when it came to answering the next question. “Does Justin [Bieber] think I’m cool?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked. The Drop the Mic cohost answered, “Of course.” The lie detector test, however, determined that was a lie, prompting the pair to burst into laughter.

Baldwin and the “Love Yourself” singer, 24, got legally married in September, just a few months after Bieber proposed in the Bahamas. Jenner clearly has nothing but warm feelings for her newlywed pals, telling Jimmy Fallon ahead of their nuptials, “I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. Everybody’s happy, and it makes me happy!”

