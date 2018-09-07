It’s all about love! Kendall Jenner opened up about two of her close friends getting engaged during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 7. When the host brought up Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s surprise engagement, Jenner was all smiles.

“Yeah, whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” the 22-year-old model said. “I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. Everybody’s happy, and it makes me happy!”

Jenner has been close with both Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, through the years. The “Sorry” singer was rumored to be dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2016. However, he settled down with on-again, off-again love Baldwin in June and got engaged in July during a vacation in the Bahamas.

“Justin is really in love with Hailey. He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything,” a source close to the pair told Us Weekly last month. “Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is forever and considers her as his best friend and soulmate.”

Baldwin shared a photo of herself on Instagram on September 3, saying she had “the most perfect summer of my life.”

“Feeling insanely grateful for everything this season of my life has brought me and even more excited for what’s next,” she added. She echoed the same sentiment in an interview with Australia’s Stellar magazine.

“I’m beyond excited,” she said, adding that she doesn’t listen to any negative comments anyone has to say about her relationship. “I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life!”

The couple are currently planning a very private wedding, a source told Us.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!