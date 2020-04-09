Just being honest! Kris Jenner is glowing during the Thursday, April 9, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, arriving to lunch with Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner after spending time with Corey Gamble.

“Do I have lipstick all over my face?” the momager, 64, asks her daughters. “We were just having a little makeout session in the car. … Is my shirt on right?”

Khloé, 35, is confused by her mom’s statement and asks why Gamble, 39, didn’t join them for the meal as planned.

“Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” she responds. “You know how that goes!”

The model, 24, and her sister are surprised and a bit uncomfortable by their mother’s openness about her sex life — even though they have such an honest relationship.

“I love our dynamic with our mom and I would not change it for the world, but does my mom overshare?” the Good American founder asks during her confessional interview. “I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo … some things … zip it”

When the server brings over a tiramisu on the house, Kris can’t get enough of the dessert. “I heard it was the dessert of lovers,” she says. “I could rub this all over my body.”

She also tells her daughter, “You’ve just got to get it in when you can,” in which Khloé responds that they “couldn’t be more opposite right now.”

Kris is not ashamed of her behavior, though, explaining during her confessional that she is just in the mood a lot.

“Women go through different stages in life and I’m going through one of those stages where I can not get enough of my boyfriend,” she says about Gamble. “It’s a little unfair that I’m dating and having the time of my life and Khloé’s not.”

Although Kris admittedly “cannot stop thinking about sex,” Khloé is enjoying being single following her split from Tristan Thompson. In another sneak peek for the episode, she reveals that she has no interest in moving on right now and is focused on her 23-month-old daughter, True.

“I have friends that are like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone.’ I just don’t care. I’m focused on myself and True [Thompson] and that’s just what I do,” the former X Factor host says. “Who knows, maybe I’ll never date again.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.