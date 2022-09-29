Khloe Kardashian Once Asked Kim Kardashian How She ‘Trusts’ Pete Davidson

It seems Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson has left her with some trust issues.

The 38-year-old reality star had a candid conversation with sister Kim Kardashian about the athlete’s most recent scandal — secretly being sued for paternity of Maralee Nichols’ son while expanding his family with Khloé via surrogate in 2021 — during the Thursday, September 29, episode of their Hulu show.

“We were in the best place [when he slept with Maralee]. So when we’re in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me?” Khloé said. “I don’t even want to know what you do in the worst of our relationship. I’m just like, ‘Shame on me,’ almost. I know better and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and, like, faith.”

Kim, who was dating Pete Davidson at the time of filming, responded: “You asked me something once. You said, ‘How do you trust Pete?’ And I’m like, ‘I just do. Like, it’s a feeling.’”

The Good American designer and the NBA player’s on-again, off-again romance began in 2016 and made headlines for three different cheating scandals — including when she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 4 — before she ended things for good in December 2021.

“It’s just a lot and, like, how do you trust? I don’t know,” Khloé continued. “But what I do know is that all of it sucks and it’s humiliating. It’s hurtful. I just don’t have anything else to give. … I don’t know if I’m strong, I’m just numb to all of this s–t.”

Kim then revealed that Tristan had proposed to Khloé in the past after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

“I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was like a year since they had drama. So this is, like, last Valentine’s Day,” Kim recalled. “And I called him, like, the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh, my God, did you propose?’ And he was like, ‘Oh yeah I did in December.’ … She didn’t tell us.”

Khloé confirmed that she said no, explaining: “I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone.’ And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.’ And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth.”

Kim, for her part, admitted in her confessional that she wouldn’t have the heart to say no and assumes she would say “yes” if anyone she was dating popped the question. The Selfish author has been married three times: to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011 and to Kanye West from 2014 until she filed for divorce in 2021. Kim and the rapper share four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

While she moved on from Kanye with Pete, the SKKN founder and the Saturday Night Live alum pulled the plug on their relationship after several months in July.

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.