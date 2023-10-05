Kim Kardashian’s season of American Horror Story has only aired three episodes, but it’s been packed full of wild moments — and a little helping of shade.

Kardashian, 42, seemingly referenced her sister Kendall Jenner’s viral cucumber-cutting moment during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of Delicate. In the scene, Kardashian’s character, Siobhan, offered to make lunch for her friend Anna (Emma Roberts) as she recovered from a miscarriage.

Fans immediately interpreted the moment as shade at Jenner, 27, whose own questionable knife skills made headlines in May 2022. “Kim: ‘You need some real food,’” tweeted one viewer. “Cut to next scene of Kim, effortlessly slicing up a cucumber 🥒 🔪Loool #AHSDelicate is a comedy.”

Other observers praised Kardashian’s deft hand with a kitchen knife, with one tweeting, “Kim cutting a cucumber like nobody’s business 🫡🔪 #AHSDelicate.” One fan, meanwhile, commended AHS’ writers for sneaking in the subtle dig, writing, “I’m loling at the pettiness of having Kim Kardashian cut a cucumber on AHS.”

Jenner’s facility with vegetables became a meme during season 1 of The Kardashians. In one scene, the camera captured her trying to cut up a cucumber for a snack as she chatted with her mom, Kris Jenner. Kris, 67, was also alarmed by Kendall’s technique, asking whether she wanted any help from the family’s chef, but Kendall preferred to finish the prep herself.

“I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me,” Kendall told the cameraperson. “I’m not professional whatsoever.”

Kendall addressed the viral moment again during the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired last week. “By the way, guys, I cut that cucumber safely,” she said in a confessional interview. “So, anyone who says I can’t cut a cucumber … it was sliced, it was cut.”

She went on to say that she’s not bothered when people try to use the cucumber thing as an insult.

“People really think it’s, like, a diss now,” Kendall said. “It’s like, ‘You’re hanging out with her? She can’t even f–king cut a cucumber.’ You think that you’re offending me? Because you’re not. Like, who gives a s–t? Seriously.”

Kendall added that this was “the last thing” she planned to say “about this f–king cucumber thing,” but that was before Kim demonstrated her own skills on AHS. Don’t be surprised if this becomes a plot point on season 5 of The Kardashians.

American Horror Story: Delicate airs on FX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET and streams via Hulu on Thursdays.