Andy Cohen made a joke about killing Tom Sandoval during his surprise cameo on the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Anna Victoria Alcott, the character played by Emma Roberts, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to promote her new horror film during the FX show’s debut episode on Wednesday, September 20. Andy, 55, played himself as the ever-gracious talk show host.

“I gotta tell you something, I loved this movie. Even though, I have to tell you, I have not slept a wink since I saw it,” Andy said. Anna replied, “I have not slept since a wink since we shot it.”

Andy continued, joking that “any actress would kill for” the role.

“Andy, you’re absolutely right, and I did kill someone for the part … but I can’t tell you who. … I can give you a hint though — no one will miss him,” Anna said.

When Andy quipped, “I know … Tom Sandoval,” Anna replied, “No, but I f—ked Tom Sandoval to get on this show … can I say that?”

The reference to the Vanderpump Rules star, 41, comes off the helm of his bombshell cheating scandal, which made headlines in March.

At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that Tom had split from his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, due to his months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss. Both Tom and Raquel have since publicly apologized for their illicit relationship.

The 12th season of American Horror Story is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition, which was released last month. Aside from making pointed pop culture references, the season will follow Emma’s character — an actress — who comes to believe that someone is attempting to stop her from getting pregnant. While she eventually does conceive, she suffers a miscarriage. However, Anna is convinced that she didn’t actually lose her and husband Dexter’s (Matt Czuchry) baby.

The highly anticipated season of AHS was a hot topic ahead of the premiere when Kim Kardashian joined the cast. She plays the role of Anna’s publicist, Siobhan Corbyn.

“This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month,” a source exclusively told Us in June about Kim’s role. “This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product.”

The casting move raised eyebrows, with some fellow Hollywood stars — including Patti LuPone — questioning her acting qualifications.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim,” she said on WWHL in April. “What are you doing with your life?”

Despite the hate from other stars, Kim made it clear she was up for the role.

“It’s a challenge,” she told Variety during an interview published in May. “I like to challenge myself.”

New episodes of American Horror Story: Delicate premiere Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.