New Addition! Kim Kardashian Gets a Custom Maybach Minivan Worth $400,000

A stylish purchase! During the season finale of Discovery+’s Million Dollar Wheels, Kim Kardashian got to see her new custom car for the first time — and it came with a rather large price tag.

Car dealer RD Whittington delivered Kardashian, 41, her new Maybach minivan worth $400,000 on the latest episode of the reality series.

“Oh my God, this is amazing!” the Skims founder said while getting inside the luxury vehicle that is equipped with extensive features. The custom car includes color-changing lights, an adjustable TV and a partition that can frost over for privacy.

“It’s a fully customized van. Of course she likes it. Now it’s time for me to make the presentation,” Whittington, 35, explained in a confessional, noting to Kardashian that the car “is literally the first one in the U.S.” of its kind.

The Wires Only CEO added, “We’ve been super excited, working around the clock to make this happen. We literally thought of everything in this to make it completely custom just for you.”

For the California native, the most exciting part of the unveiling would be showing her children the new addition. Kardashian shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West.

“So, I’m going to school in this tomorrow,” she shared during the episode. “We were joking that we needed a bus. Who needs a bus?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also reflected on how she has been “a car girl” all of her life. “I had the four Maybach trucks, and I need a fleet, so I was like, if I’m not going to get this, then I might sell them all and move into Rolls [Royces] or something,” she told the car broker. “Now I have way too many cars.”

The KWW founder isn’t the only one in her famous family who is known for extravagant purchases. Earlier this month, Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner offered a tour of her newborn son’s nursery, which reportedly included an expensive teddy bear.

Jenner, 24, posted a lengthy YouTube video where fans saw her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, looking around her little brother’s room. “Look at the baby’s room,” the little one said to the camera while exploring the variety of toys, stuffed animals and books.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out that a brown stuffed bear in the clip is worth around $20,000.

“OK, so Kylie Jenner posted this as part of her YouTube video announcement,” a TikTok user explained in a March 22 video. “And because I like to make myself feel like a piece of s—t, I was like, ‘I wonder how much that Louis Vuitton teddy bear is?’”

The stuffed animal, which is a discontinued limited-edition toy, has been sold online in the price range of $20,550 to $26,000. It originally retailed for $9,000.

Jenner announced the arrival of her second child with partner Travis Scott last month. The duo previously welcomed Stormi in February 2018. After announcing that her son’s name was Wolf Webster, the businesswoman later revealed that the pair decided that was not the right choice.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote via Instagram Story earlier this month. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” They have yet to reveal his new moniker.

