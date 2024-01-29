Kim Kardashian‘s newest project will honor one of the most iconic actresses of all time.

Kardashian, 43, is set to appear in and executive produce an upcoming BBC docuseries about the late Elizabeth Taylor. The three-part series, currently titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, will explore how Taylor went from being a “child star to [the] highest-paid actress in the world,” changing “fame itself” over the course of her decades-long career, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” the Kardashians star said in a statement about the series on Monday, January 29. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life — and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

The series will feature a discussion with Kardashian, who conducted Taylor’s final interview before she died of congestive heart failure in March 2011 at age 79. The show will also include conversations with actresses Joan Collins and Margaret O’Brien, Taylor’s close friend and singer Carole Bayer Sager and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who helped fight the AIDS epidemic alongside Taylor.

“This exciting series promises a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor — both her technique and power as an actor, and her capacity for reinventing herself,” BBC commissioning editor Alistair Pegg said in a statement on Monday.

Kardashian spoke to Taylor for Harper’s Bazaar one month before her 2011 death. Kardashian’s accompanying photo shoot for the magazine was inspired by Taylor’s 1963 film Cleopatra.

“You are my idol,” Kardashian told Taylor before asking her for advice on how to follow in her footsteps. Taylor responded: “Follow your passion, follow your heart, and the things you need will come.”

Kardashian, who dubbed herself a “huge Elizabeth Taylor nerd,” ended the conversation on a funny note, asking the Oscar winner whether she would follow her on Twitter (now X). “Yes, of course I’ll follow you, love,” Taylor sweetly replied.

In the years since Taylor’s death, Kardashian has continued to use the icon as inspiration for several photo shoots, from her 2012 True Reflection perfume campaign to her 2019 7 Hollywood magazine cover shoot.

In 2013, Kardashian showed off her engagement ring from ex-husband Kanye West while recreating a photo of Taylor wearing a large dazzler and a white towel on her head. “#MyIdol💍,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The docuseries joins the list of Kardashian’s many upcoming film and TV projects. After making her American Horror Story debut in September 2023, it was announced in December 2023 that she and series cocreator Ryan Murphy will join forces for a new Hulu legal drama. Kardashian will executive produce and star as a Los Angeles lawyer who owns and runs an all-female law firm. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, will also executive produce.

One month prior, Netflix announced that Kardashian will produce and star in a female-led comedy titled The 5th Wheel. More details about the film, cowritten by Paula Pell and Janine Brito, have yet to be revealed.