Kim Kardashian was once offered the opportunity to fulfill one of her childhood dreams — becoming a Spice Girl.

Recalling how she once performed as Victoria Beckham’s Posh Spice for a talent show, Kardashian, 42, revealed that Spice Girls member Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Mel C) once asked her to fill the fashionista’s shoes on tour.

“They asked me if I would be her part. Mel C asked me,” Kim told a group of friends while attending a soccer game with their kids in London during the new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, October 19.

The opportunity to join the legendary girl group is something Kim says her daughter North, 10, didn’t want her to her pass up. “Can you imagine? North is like, ‘Do it, mom!’” Kim added. (The reality star also shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

Kim elaborated on Mel C’s invitation in a confessional, stating, “Sporty Spice wrote a book and she signed it inside and she sent it to me. It said they were going on tour and they needed a Posh and would I be the Posh? I am sure she was joking but when I was in high school would I ever have thought that this was like a thing? I am just a girl from high school who loves the Spice Girls and now they are asking me?”

Mel C, 49, opened up about her experience rising to fame as a member of the Spice Girls in her September 2022 memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl. The book was released three years after she and fellow members Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Mel B (Scary Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) reunited for a 2019 U.K. summer tour.

Beckham, also 49, did not participate due to her busy schedule running her self-titled fashion label. Ahead of the group’s first performance in May 2019, she shared a sweet message for her bandmates via Instagram. “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB,” she captioned a pic of the group’s iconic 1997 Brit Awards performance.

Based on the note Mel C wrote Kim in her book, the singer may have hinted at a possible upcoming reunion as the group has not joined forces on stage since their 2019 tour. Not to mention, the band is set to celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2024.

Victoria, for her part, fueled reunion rumors earlier this year via TikTok by singing along to “Say You’ll Be There” during a karaoke night with her husband, David Beckham. “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come 🤫!! 🎶🎤,” she teased in the July video.

Halliwell, 51 — who famously left the group in May 1998 before returning for the Spice Girls’ 2008 tour — seemingly shut down tour speculation earlier this month. “I’m really proud of that and I love being with the girls,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I think, when I engage with something, it’s like — any project is like children. OK, so I want to give it my 150 percent, so right now the child that I’m focusing to get out the gate to go to school is Rosie, Rosie Frost.” (Halliwell released her latest children’s book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, on October 3.)

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.