Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian condemned Kanye West‘s antisemitic comments after he faced public backlash.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, July 6, Kim, 42, discussed her ex-husband’s disparaging statements about the Jewish community — and her response.

“I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself. I don’t even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad,” the Skims founder told Khloé, 39, in footage which was filmed in October 2022. “He’ll probably go off on me [if I reach out]. But then I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community and then people dropped him today and I’m like, SINGLE QUOTE ‘Is that my fault, that I posted that? Did that push them and I should I have just kept quiet but I’m vocal about everything else?’ I never know what to do.”

The rapper, 46, raised eyebrows earlier that month after posting about “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” in a Twitter storm. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also,” he added at the time. “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Kim quickly broke her silence about Kanye’s social media posts, tweeting in October 2022, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

After Kanye’s comments made headlines, his social media platforms were temporarily restricted and he was dropped by multiple brands.

In the episode, the aspiring lawyer admitted she felt conflicted about speaking out against Kanye. “The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want jump in and be part of a downfall of the father of my kids,” Kim, who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with the songwriter, added on her Hulu series.

Khloé, for her part, reminded her sister not to allow Kanye’s “gravely irresponsible” actions to affect her.

“Kim, every single day I feel bad about [my ex-husband] Lamar [Odom]. Every single day. I feel bad about Tristan [Thomspon] not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever going [to be] remembered as a drug user,” the Good American cofounder said while referring to her ex-husband’s struggles over the years. “These are Kanye’s things but that doesn’t mean that we don’t feel bad about it.”

Khloé previously called Kanye out on social media after he threw shade at her family. In October 2022, the fashion designer brought up his issues with Kim’s loved ones while defending his Yeezy season 9 show — during which he wrote a T-shirt proclaiming “White Lives Matter.”

“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to his past claims he wasn’t invited to his daughter’s birthday party. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion.”

Kanye added: “And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at the time.”

In response, Khloé slammed the musician’s accusations in the comments section. “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she replied. “Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍.”

Two months later, Kim reflected on the challenges of trying to take care of her children amid her messy divorce from Kanye. (The former couple’s divorce was officially finalized in November 2022.)

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” she explained on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022. “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything.”

The Selfish author recalled making an effort to “protect” what her kids are exposed to online.

“It is [a full-time job]. It is worth it because I think that of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me,” Kim shared. “But at the same time in my home I could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.