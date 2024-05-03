The Valley cast has given different answers about whether fans can expect a reunion — but Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick just seemingly shut down any remaining hope about a sit-down.

During the Thursday, May 2, episode of their “Balancing Act” podcast, Kristen, 41, and Luke, 32, said they wouldn’t be filming the special.

“No reunion. I think it is out there that we aren’t having a reunion. But regardless, it is 100 percent true,” Luke shared. “There will not be a reunion. And we aren’t sure if there is a season 2.”

Kristen said they are also still waiting for news about The Valley‘s future, adding, “We have not been technically picked up or asked back. We know our ratings are great and we would love to hope and assume that we would come back for a season 2. It just hasn’t been officially told to us.”

After multiple outlets reported Vanderpump Rules is hitting pause on season 12, Kristen and Luke saw online chatter about what that meant for their spinoff show. Kristen specifically referenced TMZ’s claims that Vanderpump Rules‘ hiatus wouldn’t affect pre-production on season 2 of The Valley, which was news to her.

“It felt like [that report] confirmed it to me that we have a season 2,” she continued. “But I made some phone calls to some reputable people in my team and they said it is true.”

Despite holding out for a renewal, Kristen was frustrated that the cast wouldn’t reunite to hash out their initial drama.

“For us, knowing we 100 percent don’t have a reunion now. When we end, if we get a season 2 I would assume we would pick cameras back up in another month or two months,” she explained. “Picking cameras up soon would be smart because there’s so much going on.

Kristen concluded: “But the audience won’t see this [footage] for up to 9 months. It is kind of wild to think without a reunion how much is left unresolved from this past summer.”

In addition to Kristen and Luke, the show stars VPR alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and newcomers Michelle Lally, Jesse Lally, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Jason Caperna, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

The Valley, which premiered in March, centers around the next chapter of their lives as they choose parenthood and adult life over their wild years. Season 1 has largely explored Michelle, 36, and Jesse’s relationship issues — and Jax, 44, and Brittany’s break down in communication.

Kristen, for her part, ended up at odds with almost every cast member before filming wrapped. She previously hinted that fans should expect for her to bring the drama.

“I will say I’m not perfect and I’m human and there are a few crazy Kristen moments,” she exclusively told Us in March. “She came with me and I tried to send her home and she just wanted to hang.”

Meanwhile, Jesse told Us his friendship with Kristen has changed since filming the show, telling Us this month, “We had a good relationship and we haven’t spoken since. We haven’t spoken at all. And Luke and I are cordial — mostly talking about stuff related to the show. But yeah, I mean, it’s sad. You hate to lose friends.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment about the status of a reunion and season 2.

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.