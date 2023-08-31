Kristen Doute is pulling back the curtain on the filming process for reality TV.

During the Wednesday, August 30, episode of her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast, Kristen, 40, and guest Gabbi Conti recalled filming their improv show on season 4 of Vanderpump Rules. After Kristen’s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, asked for more details on her monologue, the former reality star revealed what didn’t actually make the cut.

“Here’s the worst part about just that moment. On Vanderpump Rules they had us redo it and they filmed it at the improv. It was at Hotel Cafe and then we sold out the improv — all the girls did stand-up,” Kristen explained. “They had me do my monologue. However, my original monologue was making fun of myself for being on reality TV. That was the whole point.”

According to Kristen, the content in her monologue made the network step in. “And on Vanderpump Rules, they were like, ‘You have to change that. We can’t use that stuff,’” she recalled. “So it was really s—tty. So people that watched that episode were probably like, ‘That bitch isn’t funny. That’s what she wrote?'”

Kristen was an original cast member on Vanderpump Rules when it debuted in 2013. After documenting her major highs and lows for seven seasons, the former SUR waitress was fired alongside Stassi Schroeder due to past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers.

While exploring the world of podcasting, Kristen used her platform to shed more light on the behind the scenes context that didn’t air. She recently revealed during a Vanderpump Rules rewatch that Jax Taylor and Stassi’s tumultuous relationship nearly caused a continuity error in season 1.

“There are a couple of scenes in this [season 1] episode that are from the [backdoor pilot] because truth be told, Stassi and Jax broke up the day before filming,” Kristen said on her podcast in July while referring to Jax, 44, and Stassi’s on and off romance which ended in 2013.

She added: “Everything that you saw [like] the big breakup at The Grove was also a real breakup. But they were on and off so the very first day of production they were like, ‘What the f—k do you mean you broke up?’ And Jax of course wanted to be with her and Stassi [wasn’t interested]. So, in order to do this introduction, they had this footage from months prior so they used that.”

Kristen is set to make her Bravo return alongside Jax and his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, with eight-episode spinoff series. Filming is currently underway and Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have been spotted filming content for the upcoming show.