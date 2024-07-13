Kristin Booth had all the feels after filming the final scene of Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters — and the sentimental moments weren’t lost on the cast.

Warning: Spoilers ahead about Hallmark Mystery’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters.

“It was really emotional, I’m not gonna lie,” Booth, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly about her character, Shane McInerney, telling her husband, Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius), that she is pregnant in the Hallmark Mystery movie. “We’ve been at this for so long and that scene really calls back so much of what we’ve already been through as a couple, as individuals and as people.”

During the final few moments of A Tale of Three Letters, Oliver brings his and Shane’s swing into their living room as a big gesture of how much he loves her. The act is a shout-out to the 2010 movie, From Paris With Love, when Oliver originally gifted Shane the swing at the beginning of their romance.

“It was a beautiful sort of trip down memory lane,” Booth shared. “I loved that we could go back to a lot of what had already happened in the series.”

In response to Oliver’s gesture, Shane gives him a gift of her own, a fixed clock turner and a revelation that she’s expecting. The pair, who were newlyweds at the start of the movie, are ready to enter a new phase as a couple in the upcoming Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back, but it won’t be without its bumps.

“I think Shane will be a very maternal mother. I think she’ll be very nurturing,” Booth gushed. “It will be an adjustment that is for sure.”

The actress acknowledged that she’s “not sure how she’s gonna balance everything,” noting that “balance has always been kind of one of Shane’s challenges.”

Booth said that even with her juggling issues, she thinks Shane will be the “good cop” to Oliver’s “bad cop.”

“My instinct is to say that Oliver will be more the authoritative sort … and that Shane would be more the good cop,” she confessed to Us. “But that being said, I do think that Shane will have high expectations for her child.”

Mabius, 53, exclusively told Us that not only is Oliver “terrified of screwing up this marriage,” he is equally as “terrified of screwing up any child.” The actor holds that those reservations could become Oliver’s biggest strength as a dad, however.

“I think all the things that feed into Oliver’s fears, [like] potentially failing as a father, are the things that will ensure that he will be a good one,” he explained.

Mabius teased that when it comes to parenting with Shane, Oliver will most likely be “the opposite of what you’d expect him to be.”

Booth pointed out that both Shane and Oliver will “struggle” with the “expectation” of being parents and raising a child. No matter what the outcome, Booth told Us that fans will see “a very blended family” in the next Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie.

She pointed out that since Shane and Oliver’s BFFS Norman Dorman (Geoff Gustafson) and Rita Haywith (Crystal Lowe) are expecting their first baby via adoption — which viewers also learned about in A Tale of Three Letters — the Postables crew are all heading into unchartered waters.

“I feel like this is a community effort with the four Postables and the two couples,” Booth teased. “I’m not gonna say that they’re gonna go as far as to all live on, like, some sort of single property together. But I do think it will be very collaborative.”

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters is streaming on Hallmark Movies Now. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back will premiere on Hallmark Channel in 2025.