Kristin Juszczyk couldn’t be more proud of her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, despite his team losing the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Every emotion humanly possible was felt on Sunday. We’re still trying to process how we feel to be honest,” Kristin captioned a lengthy Instagram tribute on Wednesday, February 14, sharing photos and videos from the big game. “What we do know though is that in moments of sadness and defeat we are reminded how incredibly lucky we are to have the support system we have.”

Kristin praised her family and friends before turning her attention to her husband. “Kyle – you’re Superman. A true definition of a role model,” she wrote. “I look up to you every single day. Seeing you wake up with a smile on your face everyday because you get to play football has always been my inspiration to go after my dream.”

She continued: “I don’t think the word ‘proud’ or truly any word can fully incapsulates what it feels like to be your wife and partner in this life. I’ll stand by you always and forever. @49ers will always be the best team in the world in our eyes.”

In her slideshow, she included a clip of Kyle hugging her on the sideline and giving her a sweet kiss. Kristin wore her own custom design: a varsity jacket created from Kyle’s old football jerseys, from his high school team to the NFL.

Kyle and the San Francisco 49ers were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11, losing 25-22 in overtime. Fans were shocked when the 49ers opted to receive the ball to begin the extended period of play. (Due to a change in the NFL’s playoff rules, both teams get a chance to possess the ball in overtime unless the first drive ends with a safety.)

While Chiefs players and staff revealed they planned ahead for a potential OT scenario, Kyle and his teammates confessed they weren’t familiar with the new rules.

“You know what? I didn’t even realize the playoff rules were different in overtime,” he confessed in a postgame interview. I assume you just want the ball to score a touchdown and win. I guess that’s not the case. I don’t totally know the strategy there. We hadn’t talked about it, no.”

The Super Bowl ended in disappointment for the Juszczyk family, but Kristin stole the spotlight throughout the season with her custom clothing. She designed matching puffer jackets for Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, earlier this year, earning her an official licensing deal with the NFL.