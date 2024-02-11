Kristin Juszczyk graced Us with her Super Bowl LVIII outfit.

Kristin, 30, stunned in a sentimental outfit while cheering on husband Kyle Juszczyk, who plays as a fullback for the San Francisco 49ers, before he took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11. Her outfit featured a custom jacket made from Kyle’s old jerseys going all the way back to his childhood. Patches on the arms note the Super Bowls that the 49ers previously played.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to wear your story @juicecheck44 🤍,” Kristin wrote while tagging Kyle. “From high school to now there’s only ever been one goal! LETS GET IT.”

She showed off her outfit in a video via Instagram that said, “Let’s start from the beginning.” As the camera panned to various jerseys, the video cut to clip of her husband’s career from each era. Kyle commented, “16 years and not much has changed.”

She wore a simple black crop top with matching leggings to let the jacket shine, accessorizing with silver earrings and a delicate diamond necklace.

For glam, Kristin donned a bronzed look with thick lashes and glossy lips. Her hair was styled in an updo so that everyone could see her creation.

Of course, she made sure her man was styling as he arrived at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kristin designed a special jacket for Kyle that was made of his teammates’ jerseys. Each player each took time to sign their areas on the custom creation before the big game.

Kristin — who received a license to use the NFL’s logo on her designs earlier this month — previously teased her Super Bowl outfit on February 3 via social media. “I can’t wait for you guys to see my Super Bowl creations!’ she wrote alongside a selfie. “I love them all so much. Put my blood, sweat and tears into every single one.”

Since Kyle, 32, landed a spot in the Super Bowl, Kritsin has been busy designing a “very limited collection” of football inspired puffer vests. “The scars on my fingertips from stabbing myself [on] accident with a needle are getting craaaazy,” she shared via Instagram on February 2.

Ahead of the game, Kyle was seen rocking one of his wife's creations for the first time. He headed into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas wearing

The football player hinted that he would wear a custom design of Kristin’s while speaking with NBC Sunday Night Football on February 7. “There may be something made by Kristin Juszczyk worn by Kyle Juszczyk at the Super Bowl,” he revealed.

Kristin later shared the interview via her Instagram Story, motivating her husband to wear an outfit she created. “It’s about time we get Kyle in a KJ design!” she captioned the post.

The duo met in 2014 and got engaged in 2017. They later tied the knot in 2019.

Kristin has also designed custom football numbers for stars including Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, Taylor Lautner and more.