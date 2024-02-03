Kristin Juszczyk has an NFL game day style unlike any other, and her Super Bowl LVIII outfit will no doubt steal the show.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see my Super Bowl creations! I love them all so much,” Juszczyk, 29, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 3. “Put my blood, sweat and tears into every single one.”

Kristin will be going to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, to watch her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and his teammates compete for the Lombardi trophy. The game, held at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, will be a championship rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. (The 49ers previously played and lost to the Chiefs during the 2020 Super Bowl.)

Ever since Kyle and his teammates won the NFC championship on January 28, Kristin has been hard at work at her Super Bowl outfit.

“The scars on my fingertips from stabbing myself [on] accident with a needle are getting craaaazy,” the designer captioned an Instagram Story post on Friday, February 2, before noting that she also made a “very limited collection” of Super Bowl LVIII puffer vests.

Kristin has been a fixture at Kyle’s 49ers games all season long, quickly turning heads in her custom outfits that she crafted out of Nike jerseys. Her designs went viral in January when Taylor Swift turned up to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs playoff game in a personalized puffer coat that Kristin made. (Kristin crafted Swift, 34, and pal Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, matching jackets made out of their partners’ respective jerseys.)

“Everyone has these jerseys, but it’s cold for most of these games especially when you get into postseason, so they cover it up with jackets,” Kristin told San Francisco’s KRON4 News last month. “I’m like, ‘OK, how can I reinvent the jersey and make it so people can represent their favorite player in cold weather?’”

In addition to puffer coats and vests, Kristin has also played around with different styles. She’s transformed jerseys and other vintage team merch into corset tops, miniskirts, blazers and more.

“Women want to wear things they feel comfortable in, and for me, I try to take silhouettes and shapes I would wear in my everyday life,” Kristin added to the outlet. “I’m like, ‘How can I mimic this look into sportswear?’”

Kristin, who recently landed a license to use official NFL branding in her pieces, has also been commissioned to make game day looks for Olivia Culpo, Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner.