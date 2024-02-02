Kristin Juszczyk is hard at work designing her Super Bowl LVIII outfit to watch her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, play in the NFL championship game.

“The scars on my fingertips from stabbing myself [on] accident with a needle are getting craaaazy,” Kristin, 29, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, February 2, sharing a pic of her injured hand and a laughing emoji.

Kyle, 32, is a fullback for the San Francisco 49ers, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Kristin, who married Kyle in 2019, is excited to cheer on her man and already started working on her festive game day attire.

The fashion designer is also making “a very limited collection” of neutral Super Bowl LVIII puffer vests, according to a second Instagram Story post on Friday.

Kristin’s jersey-inspired puffer coats have gone viral since Taylor Swift wore one made out of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey to a January playoff game. Kristin has made similar jackets for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and Simone Biles, who is married to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Kristin sported a custom Kyle version to the NFC championship game on January 28, embroidered with a hidden “Super Bowl Bound” message on the inside sleeves.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, this would be a really fun challenge for me. How can I make something for every game, and how can I continue to make different styles?’” Kristin told San Francisco’s KRON4 News last month of her designs. “Women want to wear things they feel comfortable in, and for me, I try to take silhouettes and shapes I would wear in my everyday life. I’m like, ‘How can I mimic this look into sportswear?’”

She added, “Everyone has these jerseys, but it’s cold for most of these games especially when you get into postseason, so they cover it up with jackets. I’m like, ‘OK, how can I reinvent the jersey and make it so people can represent their favorite player in cold weather?’”

After Kristin’s designs made headlines, news broke earlier this week that she was granted a license to use official NFL branding in her creations. Specific terms of Kristin’s deal have not been revealed, but she often crafts her pieces and commissions out of Nike jerseys or vintage merch. Olivia Culpo, who is engaged to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, previously enlisted Kristin to make her a playoff top made out of a vintage team sweatshirt.