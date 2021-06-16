The claws are out. Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley cannot get on the same page — and both have reached their breaking point during the Wednesday, June 16, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, Kyle, 52, opens up about her animosity toward Dorit, 44.

“I feel like you treat me differently than the others, and I don’t know what that is,” the actress says to the designer, who then reveals that her issues stem back a year.

“Last year, you interrupted me in the middle of my sentences a lot,” the designer says. “It’s almost as if you don’t feel what I have to say has as much value as what you have to say. You scream this all the time. You talk too much. I never get a chance. The only thing I said was, ‘Let me finish a sentence.'”

While Kyle explained she just wanted to respond since Dorit was talking for nearly an hour, the Connecticut native fired back, “I was not talking for 45 minutes.”

However, the back and forth has gotten to Kyle more than Dorit thought.

“Am I an important friend to you? Do you want to make this effort with me? Like, do you want to invest in our friendship like this?” Kyle asks, to which her costar responds, “I think I have.”

With that, the Halloween star tells her, “Don’t ever talk to me like that again, because that’s not what friends do.”

Naturally, the Beverly Beach founder doesn’t like that comment — and is shocked that Kyle is “turning around” the situation on her after all she did was ask not to be interrupted.

She then brought up an argument they previously got in, during which Kyle said, “f–k you” to Dorit multiple times.

“Did I turn around and say, ‘You know what? You want to be friends with me, don’t ever speak to me that way?’ No. I didn’t,” Dorit fires back at Kyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesday, June 16, at 8 p.m. ET.