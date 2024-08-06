Netflix announced a docuseries about Laci Peterson‘s murder as Peacock is preparing to release a special with her husband — and the man convicted of her killing — Scott Peterson.

“One of the most infamous true crime cases, 20 years later with new, exclusive information and Laci’s mother and friends speaking for the first time,” the official social media account for the streaming service captioned the announcement on Tuesday, August 6.

The trailer featured interviews from Laci’s loved ones, starting with her mother, Sharon Rocha.

“I remember before I met Scott, Laci was telling me all these things about him. And I remember saying as her mother, ‘I hope he’s not filling her with crap,'” she recalled in the clip. “I have learned to go with a gut feeling.”

Netflix released a synopsis that teased a “definitive examination” of Laci’s murder, which read, “This three-part documentary series uses news clips, interrogation footage, and courtroom cameras to bring the dramatic disappearance, investigation, and trial into focus. Alongside interviews with detectives, reporters, lawyers, and jurors recounting their experiences in real time, it also features a conversation with Amber Frey, the woman with whom Scott was living a double life at the time of Laci’s disappearance — and whose willingness to participate with law enforcement led to major breakthroughs in the case.”

American Murder: Laci Peterson, which premieres on August 14, offers Laci’s family and friends the opportunity to share their side of the story. The docuseries news comes one week after Peacock announced that Scott, now 51, spoke out from prison in their upcoming true crime special Face to Face With Scott Peterson.

The three-part documentary features interviews with former Modesto Police Department detectives Al Brocchini and Jon Buehler, Scott’s former defense attorney Lara Yeretsian and more people involved with the high-profile case.

Scott was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in 2003 after his wife disappeared. Laci, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was later found dead at age 27, and Scott became the prime suspect.

In November 2004, Scott was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Laci and the second-degree murder of their infant son. He was originally sentenced to death before that was overturned in 2020. One year later, Scott was re-sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He has maintained his innocence throughout.

Director Shareen Anderson asked Scott in Peacock’s doc, “Why should anyone care about what you have to say 20 years later?” Scott doesn’t answer the question, but there is a video of him in a prison visiting room.

Face to Face With Scott Peterson will offer updates on his case after the Los Angeles Innocence Project announced earlier this year that they are trying to help overturn his murder conviction.

Scott’s attorney spoke out about the development at the time, saying, “I will confirm that we are thrilled to have the incredibly skilled attorneys at the L.A. Innocence Project and their expertise becoming involved in the efforts to prove Scott’s innocence.”

American Murder: Laci Peterson premieres on Netflix Wednesday, August 14, and Face to Face With Scott Peterson premieres on Peacock Tuesday, August 20.