Listen up, Little Monsters — Lady Gaga might not be ruling out another Beyoncé collaboration.

While celebrating the premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball, a film chronicling her concert tour, in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 23, the 38-year-old was asked whether she might consider a sequel to “Telephone” following widespread pleas from fans.

“Whenever Beyoncé calls, I’d like to pick up the phone,” she replied in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The duet, which debuted in 2009 on Gaga’s The Fame Monster, nabbed an MTV Video Music Award for Best Collaboration and was nominated for a Grammy. Rumors began to swirl earlier this year that there might be a sequel after Beyoncé, 42, shared a trailer for her album Cowboy Carter in February. Fans immediately noticed some visual similarities to her and Gaga’s music video, including an introduction which featured Beyoncé driving a yellow cab through the desert, but the passenger seat in the car is not fully visible.

The image reminded many observers of the end of “Telephone,” which showed Beyoncé driving through the desert with Gaga after picking her up from prison. In that instance, Beyoncé was driving the P–y Wagon from Kill Bill: Volume 1, which is also bright yellow — and the video ended with the phrase “to be continued.”

As for her upcoming seventh studio album, Gaga shared on Thursday that she’s working on music “all the time,” telling ET, “I truly live and breathe it. … I just can’t wait to give it to the fans.”

Gaga has been hinting at her next chapter for several months, teasing new music in a lengthy Instagram post for her 38th birthday in March. “I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and music. I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember,” she wrote. That same month, she shared a photo of herself in her bedroom, sprawled out on a mattress. “Xoxo night night,” she captioned the shot, adding that she was busy “writing lyrics in bed. Sleep tight.”

While fans wait for her latest tracks, they can satiate their Gaga fix with her new film, which features the first official footage from her 2022 summer stadium tour, dubbed The Chromatica Ball, in support of her chart-topping 2020 album, Chromatica.

During a screening of the film earlier this month, Gaga revealed that she performed five shows while sick with COVID. The tour itself was delayed by two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I shared it with everyone on my team. I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show,’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down,” Gaga said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “And the way that I saw it also is, like, the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show.”

Gaga added that she’s particularly proud that the work she did with her sixth studio album has been documented for all to see.

“I felt like the Chromatica Ball was a time where I took myself to the next level and it was something worth documenting and seeing for people that I love — not that I didn’t love my other tours,” she said. “I’m sure we all can relate to that feeling of when you personally feel proud of something is really different from when everyone around you feels that way.”

Gaga Chromatica Ball premieres on HBO and Max Saturday, May 25.