Lala Kent had some choice words about Kristen Doute‘s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, including a joke about his appearance.

During the Tuesday, May 28, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Lala, 33, and Brittany Cartwright were asked about Kristen’s evolution since she was fired from Vanderpump Rules before joining the cast of The Valley.

“I am not going to lie,” Lala, who is currently not on good terms with Kristen, 41, noted. “Even if we were cool right now, I am not going to lie. You are the same person, but you are also in your 40s now. It kind of is worse. Like, there’s evolution — and you are also old now.”

Brittany, 35, for her part, said she had lots of “love” for Kristen but agreed that she “didn’t seem like she grew” that much. Lala didn’t stop there though and instead came for Luke, 32, as well.

“And then her serial killer-looking boyfriend,” Lala quipped. She then went on to compare him to fellow reality star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, saying, “[He] literally is Sugar Bear.”

This isn’t the first time Luke’s appearance has been the butt of a joke. He was brought up during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where Brittany and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan weighed in on Kristen and Luke’s relationship.

“So I was more open and then my friend said he reminded her of the Unabomber,” the actress, 37, said on the April episode while Brittany gasped beside her.

Ted Kaczynski — also known as the Unabomber — was arrested in 1996 and pleaded guilty to charges including transportation of an explosive with intent to kill or injure, mailing an explosive device with the intent to kill or injure and use of a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence. He was sentenced to eight consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole, and he died by suicide in June 2023.

Before Lala threw shade at Kristen’s boyfriend, the former Vanderpump Rules costars were on good terms. Their past friendship is why fans were surprised when Lala confirmed they were now at odds, which appeared to be news to Kristen as well.

Lala distanced herself from Kristen after the latter appeared at a live taping of the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast in November 2023 with Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. At the event, the Shahs of Sunset alum, 42, doubled down on her previous criticism of Lala’s lack of coparenting relationship with ex Randall Emmett.

In footage from the event, Kristen was seen fidgeting in her seat after GG defended Randall, 53. Kristen also asked why she was seated next to GG. Lala, however, stood by her decision to cut ties with Kristen.

“I am fine with people saying whatever they want about me. I’m so unaffected. But I see this clip and someone warned me about it,” Lala said on an episode of the “Good Guys” podcast in February. “Kristen Doute knows the ins and outs of what I deal with. Things that nobody knows. To watch her laugh while someone talks about me as a parent — who doesn’t know me at all — I will not stand for it. I will claw your eyes out. So yes, she is dead to me.”‘

Lala continued: “I wish she would have said to GG, ‘Respectfully, you have no idea what Lala has been through or what she deals with. I don’t think you should be speaking on this until you know the ins and outs.'”

Kristen offered her side of the story that same month where she recalled trying to make amends.

“Lala, you know I love you. I think you handled this like s—t. I’m not happy about the way you’re f—king talking about me or my podcast because it’s just so petty. However, you weren’t there to fight in the room for yourself, I should have said something,” Kristen said on her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast. “I understand why your feelings were hurt. Next time, just come to me and say, ‘My feelings were hurt.’ Don’t blast it on the internet that you don’t know who I am. Calm down.”

While Luke has largely stayed out of Kristen’s drama, he defended her amid the drama.

“Here’s my take on it. This isn’t going to be nice because I live in the real world. Not in this crazy reality version of the real world where you can call someone your friend and then not address something like this,” he added at the time. “Just grow the f—k up. If you guys are real friends — if you were ever really friends — and something upset you because someone didn’t act the way that you would’ve or you thought they should’ve. If you don’t take to them, you have no respect for that person.”

He concluded: “Lala, reach out to Kristen if you guys are real friends. She didn’t do anything intentional and it’s quite clear that there was nothing intentional to harm you whatsoever.”