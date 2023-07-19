Lala Kent hinted that Tom Sandoval might be mending his friendships with the Vanderpump Rules cast on a trip to Tahoe.

“Everyone is in a couple. The Toms [Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz], Brock [Davies] and [Scheana Shay] and these little love birds [James Kennedy and Ally Lewber],” Lala, 32, said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, July 18. “It is a good thing we have the MILF and I am OK with it.”

Katie Maloney, meanwhile, remained back in Los Angeles and documented her night out at SUR with author Colleen Hoover and Stassi Schroeder. Ariana Madix, for her part, was also seemingly not part of the group getaway.

The cast has been offering glimpses into filming season 11 since cameras started rolling again. Earlier this month, Scheana, 37, was seen yelling at Sandoval, 41, in the back alley of SUR about his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Ariana split after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. The TomTom co-owner and Raquel, 28, later issued individual public apologies to Ariana, 38.

Two months later, Scheana shared her ideas about how filming could work while Raquel and Sandoval are on the outs with their friend group.

“I can picture [us filming together] because I’ve had to picture it. That’s the name of the game. But I can’t envision what type of event that would be at. It would have to be something Lisa Vanderpump hosts,” she explained to Us in May. “[Because] they’re not getting invited to any birthday parties, that’s for sure.”

Ariana, however, made it clear that she wasn’t looking to reunite with Sandoval and Raquel on screen. “No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times that same month when asked whether she was “open to filming with” the duo for season 11. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

After filming the season 10 reunion, Raquel entered a mental health facility.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” an April statement from the former beauty queen’s rep read clarifying that she was not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

One month later, Vanderpump Rules viewers were shocked when Raquel offered a surprising update about the timeline of her romance with Sandoval.

“I know the reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is because it’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of town. Especially for like a funeral of all things,” Leviss explained on the show, referring to her and Sandoval’s September 2022 hookup. “So, like, I don’t know if this is f–king killed my soul. I am so sick of lying, I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It’s horrible.”

Sandoval, for his part, weighed in on Raquel’s future on the show. “You would have to ask her,” he told TMZ on July 12 when asked about how she was handling the attention following their affair.