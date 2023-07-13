Tom Sandoval had plenty to say about all things Vanderpump Rules in his newest walk-and-talk interview.

The reality star, 41, shared his hot takes on current Bravo events with TMZ while leaving a spa with former costar Billie Lee on Wednesday, July 12. Sandoval started off by complimenting the photographer on his car’s wrapping before clarifying that he is “just friends” with Lee.

In response to a question about a potential collaboration with Adele — who recently slammed Sandoval during her Las Vegas residency — the TomTom cofounder chose a surprising track from hit ’90s sitcom Saved By the Bell.

“I would do a rendition — a remake — of the Zack Attack song from Saved By the Bell,” he said before breaking out into a song performed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. “Friends forever, you know we will always be friends forever because we will always be friends forever. I think she would like that.”

Sandoval also weighed in on his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s success following their split. (Us Weekly confirmed in March that the former couple called it quits due to Sandoval’s affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.)

After Madix, 38, confirmed her appearance on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, Sandoval wished the Something About Her co-owner well. “She’s with Derek Hough [on the show] too. I don’t want to jinx her, but I want to say [she has] a 9 [out of 10 chance of winning],” he added. “I don’t want to say a 10. I think she’s got a really good shot. I want to say 9.5.”

The casual chat concluded with Sandoval weighing in on how Leviss, 28, is handling the attention following their cheating scandal. “I don’t know. You would have to ask her,” he said before clarifying that he couldn’t reveal whether Leviss would appear on season 11 of the hit Bravo series. (Raquel, for her part, is currently still seeking treatment at a mental health facility.)

Sandoval previously reflected on what he would have changed after his personal life made headlines. “Hindsight’s always 20/20,” he told TMZ in March, before elaborating on the meaning behind the phrase. “Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have done better.”

The TV personality has since been spotted filming new episodes with his Vanderpump Rules costars for the upcoming season. In footage from Wednesday, Sandoval was seen getting emotional after a heated confrontation with Scheana Shay about his secret romance with Leviss.